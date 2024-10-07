Harold Beck & Sons Inc. Welcomes William T. Fejes Jr. as New CEO

NEWTOWN, Pa., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harold Beck & Sons Inc., a leading manufacturer of reliable and high-performance electric actuators, is pleased to announce the appointment of William T. Fejes Jr. as its new chief executive officer, effective immediately.

Pictured, from left to right, are Douglas C. Beck, chairman, and William T. Fejes Jr., CEO, Harold Beck & Sons Inc.

Bringing his proven track record in developing engineered mechanical and electronic products, driving sustainable earnings growth, and implementing Lean practices, Fejes is tasked with guiding Harold Beck & Sons in expanding its market presence. His extensive leadership experience, honed in the defense, consumer and industrial sectors, will ensure the company continues to innovate while delivering top-tier solutions to the marketplace.

His most recent professional position was as senior vice president and executive adviser at Lean Focus. In previous roles, Fejes served as division president of Pacific Scientific Motion Technology, president of Danaher Motion, and CEO and president of TB Wood's, and held C-level positions at SL Industries and Steel Partners.

Fejes was hired to replace Douglas C. Beck, who led the company for 28 years and is retiring. Beck, who established an ESOP in 2021 and sold 100% of the company to its employees, will remain chairman for the foreseeable future.

"Bill is a great addition to the Beck team and will use his experience to guide us in developing new products and markets, improve our processes, and deliver outstanding value to our customers and employee-owners," stated Beck.

"I want to thank Doug and the board for giving me the opportunity to join the Beck team and help the company continue its successful trajectory into the future. I am excited to become part of an employee-owned, built-in-the-USA business that manufactures superior products and provides outstanding service to its customers," stated Fejes.

Harold Beck & Sons' unique electric actuators are renowned for their reliability and performance in extreme industrial environments, affording clients in any industry a dependable high-quality control solution. Critical industry sectors include electric utility and water and wastewater. Fejes looks forward to shepherding the next era of products with competitive advantages while expanding the firm's reach into new markets.

ABOUT HAROLD BECK & SONS

Founded in 1936, Harold Beck & Sons is a leading manufacturer of electric actuators for industrial valves and dampers. Its headquarters and manufacturing facility are located in Newtown, Pennsylvania. Beck actuators are known for their precision and durability in extreme industrial environments, affording industrial automation clients a competitive edge. For more information about Harold Beck & Sons Inc. and its technology, visit haroldbeck.com.

