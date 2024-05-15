Harold Beck & Sons Launches Dynamic New Version of its Industrial Electric Actuators Website

NEWTOWN, Pa., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harold Beck & Sons Inc., a unique employee-owned manufacturer of industrial electric actuators headquartered in the Philadelphia area, is excited to unveil its new website. This updated version of the website improves upon the already top-notch customer support features that complement its high-quality products.

Reliable, precise valve and damper actuators are at the heart of industrial process control performance in every industrial sector. The accurate and dependable control Beck actuators afford play a vital role in maintaining process efficiency and reliability, ultimately keeping water and wastewater, electric utility, steel, and many other industrial plant processes running smoothly.

Control professionals, system integrators and plant personnel all turn to Harold Beck & Sons for other services too. For example, the company provides a complimentary service called Link-Assist, which supports the setup and installation of its linkage connected actuator products; this exclusive program enables Beck's engineers the ability to design an optimal linkage configuration based on application-specific constraints.

Referring to the new website, the company's president and CEO, Doug Beck, says, "As we unveil our new website, we're excited to provide our customers with an enhanced user experience that showcases our commitment to customer satisfaction, design innovation and manufacturing actuators in the USA. This new platform highlights our extensive capabilities across various industrial applications, reaffirming our dedication to delivering quality solutions tailored to our customers' needs."

The new website is now live, and can be visited by going to haroldbeck.com.

About Harold Beck & Sons

Harold Beck & Sons Inc. is a 100% employee-owned company headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania, that has been manufacturing high-quality electric actuators for industrial valves and dampers since 1936.

Beck got its start in the steel and aluminum industry, but Beck actuators have since become a quality benchmark in a wide range of industries, including electric power, water and wastewater, glass, cement, and paper. What began in the steel mills of Pittsburgh and Cleveland now includes installations in more than 70 countries around the world, with sales offices in California, Texas, Colorado and India, and factory-trained sales agents in several other countries.

