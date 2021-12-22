Harold Finkelstein, Family Patriarch and New York Tire Icon, Dies at 86

LONG ISLAND, N.Y., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Harold Finkelstein, 86, of Long Island, NY, passed away on December 15, 2021 surrounded by his devoted family. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, friend, and highly esteemed businessman.

Harold Finkelstein, NY Tire Icon

He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 65 years, Marilyn, his three children, Ronald (Michelle) Finkelstein, Ellen (Scott) Paticoff, and Paula (Howard) Rosenthal, ten grandchildren, Andrew (Hilary), Brian (Hali), Jonathan (Sarah), Jeffrey (Alyssa), Melanie (Andrew), Danielle, David, Julie, Jason, and Daniel, and four great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Noah, Jessa, and Jonah. Endeared brother of Jerome (Estelle) Finkelstein and Susan (Paul) Schiff, he was predeceased by his parents, Irving and Rowie Finkelstein.

Harold was born in Astoria, NY, on September 24, 1935, and spent his formative years in Queens. He earned his degree in business from New York University in 1955. At the age of 21, Harold married his high school sweetheart Marilyn Fern. He then proudly served his country in the National Guard.

Having spent his youth learning the family tire business, Harold officially joined Max Finkelstein, Inc. in 1955. From the start, it was clear that he was a gifted and savvy businessman. He conducted business with passion, charisma, and had a natural ability for building relationships with customers, associates, and vendors whom he treated like family.

In 1973, Harold and his brother Jerry became co-owners of the business, and together they grew the company to become one of the nation's largest independent wholesale tire distributors. Harold was known all over the country as an innovator in the industry and long-held the title of President of the New York Tire Dealers Association. From a small one-store location in Astoria, NY, Max Finkelstein, Inc. eventually expanded to 16 locations in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic ranging from Maine to Virginia. What started as a two-generation family business grew to include four generations of family members: Harold's son, sons-in-law, and grandsons. In June 2019, Max Finkelstein, Inc. celebrated its milestone 100th anniversary with a centennial celebration in Manhattan where Harold, along with his brother, was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award presented by the CEO of the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company.

Harold was a quiet supporter of many organizations close to his heart. This included being an active and generous member of his synagogue for over 50 years, where he sat in the front row, beaming at his wife who sang in the choir. He was honored by the UJA-Federation of New York for his philanthropic contributions.

Harold's ultimate pride and joy was his family with whom he loved to spend time in the Catskills. There, he was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed sharing his passions for hunting, fishing, and gardening with family and friends.

Harold will be remembered as a warm-hearted family man, respected business leader, and generous friend. He touched the lives of all who had the good fortune to know him and leaves a lasting legacy for generations to come.

