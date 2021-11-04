Harper Celebrate signs inaugural authors to its roster

"When acquiring the imprint's debut authors, we sought out people from diverse experiences and backgrounds who could help readers celebrate all aspects of life. Kristin Chenoweth, Adrienne Bailon-Houghton, and Dr. Corey Yeager are all we could have hoped for and more," said Michael Aulisio, vice president and publisher for Harper Celebrate.

Kristin Chenoweth, widely known for originating the role of Glinda the Good Witch in the Broadway smash-hit, Wicked, is an Emmy and Tony Award winner, with an expansive career in film, television, voiceover, and stage. She has performed to sold-out audiences across the world and currently stars in the Apple TV+ musical comedy series Schmigadoon! Her hilarious and insightful gift book, I'm No Philosopher, But I Have Thoughts: For Saints, Sinners, and the Rest of Us, with Harper Celebrate is set to release in winter 2023.

Chenoweth commented on the Harper Celebrate partnership, "I think we can all agree that what this tired world needs right now is one big celebration, and I'm so thrilled to partner with Harper Celebrate to do my part to bring a little hope, humor, and vulnerability to a world that's in need of it. You bring the champagne, and I'll bring my thoughts."

Adrienne Bailon-Houghton is a Daytime Emmy Award and NAACP Image Award-winning television host, acclaimed pop-vocalist, lifestyle personality, producer, and founder of the jewelry brand XIXI, and luxury vegan handbag label La Voûte. She co-hosts The Real, a daily talk show on FOX Television stations. Bailon-Houghton launched her YouTube channel, All Things Adrienne, in 2018. Since its launch, the channel has grown to more than 1 million subscribers and has generated more than 62 million total views. Her lifestyle book, Happily Ever Adrienne: Celebrate Style, Beauty, Health and Hospitality All Year Long, is set to release in spring 2023.

"I'm so excited to be publishing with Harper Celebrate," remarked Bailon-Houghton. "We are creating a book that will truly celebrate the essence of life – from the tips and tricks of fashion to the relationships that make life happy and rewarding."

Dr. Corey Yeager, is a widely known and respected licensed therapist. He not only serves as the team therapist and life coach for the NBA's Detroit Pistons but was also recently showcased on the Oprah and Prince Harry The Me You Can't See docuseries on Apple TV+. Dr. Yeager is passionate about leading meaningful dialogue on the subjects of race and racism, which has led to collaborations with USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism, Saint Cloud State University, The Smithsonian Institute, and more. His book, How Am I Doing?: 40 Conversations to Have with Yourself will help jumpstart a conversation on mental wellness and will release in fall 2022.

"I am very excited about the blossoming collaboration with Harper Celebrate," said Yaeger. "The book we are creating will facilitate a meaningful conversation about mental wellness, with people working to better understand the most important person they know…themselves!"

"Harper Celebrate was created to uplift and celebrate the people, occasions, interests, and gifts in our reader's lives," continued Aulisio. "Kristin, Adrienne, and Dr. Corey perfectly exemplify the heart of this imprint, and I cannot wait to get their books in the hands of readers."

