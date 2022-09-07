HarperChristian Resources Announces Bible Engagement Podcast for Church Leaders

Author and pastor Randy Frazee to serve as host of The Bible Roots Podcast

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HarperChristian Resources announced today the release of a new Bible-engagement-centered podcast hosted by author and pastor Randy Frazee. The Bible Roots Podcast is for pastors and church leadership who want to help their congregation or ministries actively and effectively engage with the Bible.

"We have designed this podcast for anyone who longs to see people engage with God's Word. Everyone is welcome, but our crosshairs are on pastors and church leaders," said Frazee.

The Bible Roots Podcast with Randy Frazee

Learn from Randy and other experienced leaders in their respective branches of church ministry, as they bring a rich and valuable perspective that makes this podcast a practical and useful resource for anyone in church and ministry leadership.

"Bible engagement continually comes up in research as the number one thing that helps people grow in their walk with Christ, and church leaders are looking for fresh ideas on how to help people read, understand, and apply the Bible in a culture that is increasingly skeptical of the Bible's relevance," added John Raymond VP and Publisher of HarperChristian Resources. "Randy Frazee and his guests on this podcast dig into real challenges church leaders are facing, and discuss methods of Bible engagement that work in the real world."

The first two episodes of Season One of The Bible Roots Podcast are now available wherever podcasts are streamed, while the next eight release each Wednesday beginning September 14th through November 2nd, totaling 10 episodes.

The first season topics, release dates, and guests are slated as follows:

Episode 1: The One Thing Your People Want (now available)

Featuring Cally Parkinson, Director for REVEAL

Episode 2: The Science of How People Grow (now available)

Featuring Scott Beck, CEO and Co-Founder of Gloo

Episode 3: Storytelling to Engage a Congregation (Sept. 14 release)

Featuring Kyle Idleman, Pastor at Southeast Christian Church and bestselling author

Episode 4: The Movable Middle (coming Sept. 21)

Featuring Nicole Martin, Sr. VP of Ministry Impact at the American Bible Society

Episode 5: Instilling a Love of the Bible in the Next Generation (Sept. 28 release)

Featuring Dr. Phil Collins , Professor of Christian Ministries and Director of the Taylor University Center for Scripture Engagement

Episode 6: The Story: Equipping parents to disciple their kids (Oct. 5 release)

Featuring Shelley Leith, Director of Church Relations for HarperCollins Christian Publishers

Episode 7: Leading Your Church in a Divided World (Oct. 12 release)

Featuring pastor and author Mark Batterson , Lead Pastor at National Community Church and New York Times bestselling author

Episode 8: The New Roadmap of Youth Ministry (Oct. 19 release)

Featuring Matt Markins, President and CEO of Awana

Episode 9: People Are Reading Less, But Listening More (Oct. 26 release)

Featuring Morgan Jackson, Sr. VP of Faith Comes By Hearing

Episode 10: The Power of Student Discipleship Through Music (Nov. 2 release)

Featuring Mark Hall, Storyteller, teacher and lead singer and songwriter for Grammy Award-winning band Casting Crowns

More about the Podcast:

The Bible Roots Podcast trailer can be found at TheStory.com/Podcast and at Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music platforms. Guest inquiries can be made to Lu Aguilar at [email protected]. The Podcast will be carried on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Podchaser, and other popular podcast platforms.

More about Randy Frazee:

Randy Frazee is the lead pastor at Westside Family Church in Kansas City. A frontrunner and innovator in spiritual formation and biblical community, Randy is the architect of The Story and BELIEVE church engagement campaigns. He is also the author of The Heart of the Story; Think, Act, Be Like Jesus; What Happens After You Die; The Connecting Church 2.0; and The Christian Life Profile Assessment. He and his wife, Rozanne, live in Kansas City, Kansas.

About HarperChristian Resources:

Equipping people to understand the Scriptures, cultivate spiritual growth, and live an inspired faith with Bible study and video resources from today's most trusted voices.

