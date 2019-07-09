HarperCollins Christian Publishing is now accepting submissions for 2020 Charitable Giving Program

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HarperCollins Christian Publishing (HCCP) has announced it will be accepting submissions from local non-profit organizations for its 2020 charitable giving program. Interested organizations must be based within the Nashville, Tenn., or Grand Rapids, Mich., greater-areas, serving the citizens of these communities. HarperCollins Christian Publishing will be selecting three organizations in Nashville and three in Grand Rapids.

The company's four-phase selection process will span a nine-month period, and submissions will be considered by an appointed charitable giving committee. Interested organizations will be asked to fill out an initial submission form, which can be found on the company's social responsibility page on their website: https://www.harpercollinschristian.com/about/social-responsibility/. An organization can also go directly to https://www.harpercollinschristian.com/about/social-responsibility/charitable-giving/ to access more information on the committee's guidelines and to fill out the submission form.

HCCP will be accepting new applicants until August 30, 2019. Applicants that meet the provided criteria will be contacted by the company's committee chair and asked to submit a more formal grant proposal. Funds will not be available for distribution until August 2020.

About HarperCollins Christian Publishing: The world's leading Christian publisher, HarperCollins Christian Publishing Inc., comprises both Thomas Nelson and Zondervan publishing groups in addition to Olive Tree Bible Software. The Company produces bestselling Bibles, inspirational books, academic resources, curriculum, audio and digital content for the Christian market space. Also home to BibleGateway.com, the world's largest Christian website, and FaithGateway.com, an online community dedicated to helping people grow in their faith. HarperCollins Christian Publishing is headquartered in Nashville, TN with additional offices in the U.S., Mexico and Brazil. For more information visit www.HarperCollinsChristian.com.

