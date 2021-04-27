HarperCollins Christian Publishing launches new imprint HarperChristian Resources

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HarperCollins Christian Publishing today announced the launch of HarperChristian Resources, a new imprint that will realign the company's curriculum and study-based publishing strategy. The initiative will bring together all curriculum products previously published under Thomas Nelson or Zondervan under the new HarperChristian Resources imprint encompassing all church curriculum and small-group study resources in order to streamline and strengthen HarperCollins Christian Publishing's position in the Bible study market among ministries and churches.

Creating resources based off of book content published by Thomas Nelson and Zondervan, as well as other Christian trade book publishers, HarperChristian Resources will publish video Bible studies, Bible study guides, small group study guides, ministry programs, and church campaigns in both print and digital formats. HarperChristian Resources will also acquire original projects from leading Bible teachers.

John Raymond, vice president and publisher for HarperChristian Resources, commented, "We want to equip people to better understand the Scriptures, cultivate spiritual growth, and live an inspired faith with Bible study and video resources from today's most trusted voices. Whether it is a video study based on a trade book or a study on a book of the Bible, we design our content to be used by individuals, small groups, or adult Sunday classes to enrich people who are seeking more biblical knowledge. We will partner with retailers and distributors, relying on our highly sought-after content, to create a consumer promise of exceptional, trustworthy resources that are based on the teachings of Jesus Christ."

HarperChristian Resources will officially launch this summer. Curriculum products previously published under Thomas Nelson or Zondervan will be rebranded with HarperChristian Resources at reprinting. The imprint will feature familiar Christian teachers, pastors, and leaders such as Max Lucado, Lysa TerKeurst, Andy Stanley, Jennie Allen, Peter Scazzero, and Ann Voskamp, among others.

In addition, HarperChristian Resources will release an innovative approach to video Bible study access. With many new print study guides, purchasers will receive access to video streaming on any device, reducing the dependency on group leaders who generally purchase the video content and share it with study group members. This approach will begin with new titles including I Am Restored Video and Study Guide by Lecrae (July 2021), Nothing to Prove Video and Study Guide by Jennie Allen (July 2021), and Spiritual Warfare Is Real Video and Study Guide by Jim Cymbala (July 2021).

"Our curriculum titles are published with the most influential, life-changing content and done so with the highest quality," said Don Jacobson, senior vice president and group publisher of Trade Books for HarperCollins Christian Publishing. "By aggregating all of our curriculum under one imprint within HCCP, we are better positioned to be highly competitive in retail spaces—both online and in brick and mortar stores."

HarperChristianResources.com will serve as the marketing hub for the brand, with information about our Bible study teachers, titles, and topics. The site will also feature articles, tips, and encouragement for small group and Bible study leaders, powered by the ChurchSource blog and eCommerce platform.

For more information please visit www.harperchristianresources.com.

About HarperCollins Christian Publishing: The world's leading Christian publisher, HarperCollins Christian Publishing, Inc. comprises the Thomas Nelson, Zondervan and HarperChristian Resources publishing groups, BibleGateway.com, FaithGateway.com, StudyGateway.com and ChurchSource.com. The Company produces bestselling Bibles, inspirational books, academic resources, curriculum, audio, and digital content for the Christian market space. Bible Gateway is the world's largest Christian website with more than 20 million unique visitors each month. HarperCollins Christian Publishing is headquartered in Nashville, Tenn. with additional offices in the U.S. and Mexico. For more information visit www.HarperCollinsChristian.com.

