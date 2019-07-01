HarperCollins Christian Publishing Lifts Up the Memory of Brian Hampton

Hampton began his career with Thomas Nelson in 1991 as an editorial assistant. His keen editorial sense and precision quickly established his credibility within the organization. He moved into the position of senior vice president and publisher for Thomas Nelson in 2006.

Hampton's ability to form meaningful, lifelong relationships were behind internationally successful and bestselling book campaigns for authors like Lysa TerKeurst, Max Lucado, Donald Miller, John C. Maxwell, Dave Ramsey, Bob Goff, Jen Hatmaker, John Eldredge, Rachel Hollis, and many more. In October 2018, it was announced that Hampton was selected to lead the future of HCCP's book publishing program.

President and CEO, Mark Schoenwald commented, "It is difficult to express what Brian Hampton meant to me, to this organization, to our authors, to the industry. He was a great man, who loved God, his family, and his work. So many at HarperCollins Christian Publishing, including myself, admired Brian for so much more than his contribution here, and his presence will be missed. Our hearts and prayers are with his wife, Karen, their two children, and extended families."

About HarperCollins Christian Publishing: The world's leading Christian publisher, HarperCollins Christian Publishing Inc., comprises both Thomas Nelson and Zondervan publishing groups in addition to Olive Tree Bible Software. The Company produces bestselling Bibles, inspirational books, academic resources, curriculum, audio and digital content for the Christian market space. Also home to BibleGateway.com, the world's largest Christian website, and FaithGateway.com, an online community dedicated to helping people grow in their faith. HarperCollins Christian Publishing is headquartered in Nashville, TN with additional offices in the U.S. and Mexico. For more information visit www.HarperCollinsChristian.com.

