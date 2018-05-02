HarperCollins Christian Publishing Wins Four 2018 Christian Book Awards including Jesus Always named Book of the Year

The 2018 Christian Book Award winners include:

"Jesus Always: Embracing Joy in His Presence," by Sarah Young ( Thomas Nelson)-Christian Book of the Year

( of the Year "Evidence That Demands a Verdict: Life Changing Truth for a Skeptical World," by Josh McDowell and Sean McDowell , PhD ( Thomas Nelson )- Bible Reference Works

and , PhD ( )- Bible Reference Works "Good Good Father" by Chris Tomlin and Pat Barrett , illustrated by Lorna Hussey ( Tommy Nelson )- Children

and , illustrated by ( )- Children "The Bible's Explorer's Guide" by Nancy I. Sanders (Zonderkidz)- Young People's Literature*

The Platinum Award for outstanding sales achievements, reaching more than one million units sold, was given to "Jesus Always" by Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson) and "Uninvited: Living Loved When You Feel Less Than, Left Out, and Lonely" (Thomas Nelson) by Lysa TerKeurst.

In addition, HarperCollins Christian Publishing was honored to have eight additional titles to be named as award finalists in 11 categories:

"Faithlife Illustrated Study Bible NIV" (Lexham Press, Zondervan)- Bibles

"Kids' Visual Study Bible NIV" (Zonderkidz)-Bibles

"The Gospel According to Paul" by John MacArthur ( Thomas Nelson )- Bible Study

( )- Bible Study "God's Great Love for You" by Rick Warren , illustrated by Chris Saunders (Zonderkidz)- Children

, illustrated by (Zonderkidz)- Children "'Twas the Evening of Christmas" by Glenys Nellist , illustrated by Elena Selivanova (Zonderkidz)- Children

, illustrated by (Zonderkidz)- Children "Goliath Must Fall" by Louis Giglio (W Publishing, an imprint of Thomas Nelson )- Christian Living

(W Publishing, an imprint of )- "Standing in the Fire" by Tom Doyle (W Publishing, an imprint of Thomas Nelson )- Faith and Culture

(W Publishing, an imprint of )- Faith and Culture "The Story of Reality" by Greg Koukl (Zondervan)- Faith and Culture

"Congratulations to the authors and publishing team award winners of the 2018 Christian Book Awards," said Mark Schoenwald, president and CEO of HarperCollins Christian Publishing. "Special congratulations and thank you to Sarah Young for winning the Christian Book of the Year while also being recognized for one million units sold within a year. The Jesus Calling brand continues to impact millions of people around the world, a true testament to our mission. All named winners and finalists are illustrating the breadth of influence our publishing groups have in delivering life-changing messages to people searching for inspiration."

For more information about Thomas Nelson, go to www.thomasnelson.com. For more information about Zondervan, go to www.zondervan.com. For more information about HarperCollins Christian Publishing go to www.harpercollinschristian.com.

About HarperCollins Christian Publishing: The world's leading Christian publisher, HarperCollins Christian Publishing Inc., comprises both Thomas Nelson and Zondervan publishing groups in addition to Olive Tree Bible Software. The Company produces bestselling Bibles, inspirational books, academic resources, curriculum, audio and digital content for the Christian market space. Also home to BibleGateway.com, the world's largest Christian website, and FaithGateway.com, an online community dedicated to helping people grow in their faith. HarperCollins Christian Publishing is headquartered in Nashville, TN with additional offices in the U.S., and Mexico. For more information visit www.HarperCollinsChristian.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/harpercollins-christian-publishing-wins-four-2018-christian-book-awards-including-jesus-always-named-book-of-the-year-300641427.html

SOURCE HarperCollins Christian Publishing

