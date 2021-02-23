HarperCollins Focus launches new Fiction imprint Harper Muse

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HarperCollins Focus announced today the launch of its new book imprint, Harper Muse. Expanding the publishing company's footprint into general market adult fiction, Harper Muse will be under the direction of vice president and publisher, Amanda Bostic. Based in HarperCollins Focus' Nashville location, the imprint will focus on women's fiction, historical fiction and southern fiction categories with stories that resonate with Millennial and Generation X readers.

"Stories have a profound ability to connect people—especially in the fragmented world we find ourselves in today, and I could not be more thrilled to be launching HarperCollins Focus' first fiction imprint, Harper Muse," said Bostic. "We want Harper Muse to be a place where readers can escape with novels that offer hope and encouragement throughout the day—the kind of stories that continue to run through your mind days after you have put the book down."

The imprint's debut novel is set to release in the fall of 2021 by New York Times bestselling author and beloved novelist, Patti Callahan. Once Upon a Wardrobe, a historical novel set in 1950 will be Callahan's sixteenth published novel.

"The power of story to impact and change us, to connect us to each other and to open our hearts, is not only the inspiration for the new HarperCollins imprint Harper Muse but also for my new novel Once Upon a Wardrobe," said Callahan. "I am endlessly fascinated by the stories that captivate our collective imagination, and I'm delighted that my newest novel, a story inspired by Narnia's ability to captivate and enchant us the world over, will be the debut for this visionary new imprint."

In addition to Callahan, Harper Muse has signed other well-known authors like New York Times bestselling authors Ariel Lawhon (I Was Anastasia, Doubleday Books) and Kristina McMorris (Sold on a Monday, Sourcebooks Landmark), and Susan Meissner (The Last Year of the War, Berkley).

The imprint is set to release three titles in 2021 and seven in 2022. Harper Muse is part of HarperCollins Focus' key objectives to connect with great writers and readers who rely on the global reach and distribution network of HarperCollins Worldwide. For more information and to sign up for the imprint's newsletter, please visit www.harpermuse.com.

About Harper Muse:

Launched in February 2021, Harper Muse is the newest imprint under HarperCollins Focus. With an emphasis on general market adult fiction, Harper Muse is designed for the purpose of illuminating minds and captivating hearts through story—effectively serving as an extension of HarperCollins Focus' mission to connect with great writers and readers. For more information, visit www.harpermuse.com or follow us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook at @harpermusebooks.

About HarperCollins Focus:

HarperCollins Focus, LLC owns and operates a collection of publishing imprints, that enlighten and empower readers to transform their hearts and minds, connecting through story, advice, mentorship and community. The company's mission is to inspire the world with content that equips people to lead lives of significance, integrity and purpose. Current publishing imprints include HarperCollins Leadership, Harper Horizon, and Harper Muse. The company also operates HarperCollins Leadership Essentials, a destination online community dedicated to accelerating personal and professional development. The company is based in Nashville, TN. For more information go to www.harpercollinsfocus.com.

