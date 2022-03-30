HarperCollins Focus launches new imprint Harper Select

"My vision is to hand-select an exclusive number of projects each year that are uniquely positioned to capture the interest of the reader through amazing experiences and the people who've lived them," said senior v-p and publisher, Matt Baugher. "Harper Select will be a natural extension of the HarperCollins Focus overall position in the marketplace—one that equips readers to lead a life of significance, integrity, and purpose."

Baugher continued, "Our stories matter, and we have the opportunity to learn so much from each other, should we choose to do so. Harper Select's sole purpose will be to find unique and life-changing stories of hope and determination that make us think, feel inspired, and bring us joy."

With more than twenty years in the publishing industry, Baugher has worked with many well-known cultural influencers, including co-founders of Magnolia, Chip and Joanna Gaines. In 2016, Baugher published their debut book The Magnolia Story (Thomas Nelson), and together, they have worked across multiple imprints within HarperCollins Publishers to develop a broad collection of works. Last month, the Magnolia Publications pilot initiative was announced—to place projects vetted by the Magnolia team with the HarperCollins publishing group most aligned to take the book to market—that Baugher will manage, in addition to his role as publisher of Harper Select.

In addition to Chip and Joanna Gaines, Baugher's acquisition portfolio has included bestselling authors Gary Sinise, Kathie Lee Gifford, Zachary Levi, Rory Feek, and Andy Andrews, and published international bestsellers Heaven is for Real, Finding Gobi, Same Kind of Different As Me, and many more.

Harper Select will be based out of Nashville, Tenn. For more information please visit www.HarperCollinsFocus.com/HarperSelect.

HarperCollins Focus owns and operates a collection of publishing imprints, that enlighten and empower readers to transform their hearts and minds, connecting through story, advice, mentorship and community. The company's mission is to inspire the world with content that equips people to lead lives of significance, integrity and purpose. Current publishing imprints include Blink, Harper Celebrate, HarperCollins Leadership, Harper Horizon, Harper Muse and Harper Select. The company also operates HarperCollins Leadership Essentials, an online community dedicated to accelerating personal and professional development. The company is based in Nashville, TN.

