HarperCollins Leadership Collaborates With The Microsoft Alumni Network To Publish Series Of Leadership Books

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Microsoft Alumni Network and HarperCollins Leadership announced today a new publishing collaboration that allows HarperCollins Leadership to represent the broad range of talent that makes up the Microsoft alumni community.

The first projects in the new co-publishing relationship are business and leadership books penned by top former employees of the tech company:

Purpose Mindset: How Microsoft Inspires Employees and Alumni to Change the World by Akhtar Badshah

by Back to Business: Finding Your Confidence, Embracing Your Skills, and Landing Your Dream Job After a Career Pause by Nancy McSharry Jensen and Sarah Duenwald

by and Taking Charge of Change: How Real People Solve Hard Problems by Paul Shoemaker

The collaboration's inaugural release is the The Purpose Mindset. It will be available for purchase on November 10, 2020 on Amazon and through major booksellers.

"Microsoft's track record in developing community-minded, purpose-oriented employees and alumni has been long and impressive," said Jeff James, vice president and publisher at HarperCollins Leadership. "Their unique culture has attracted incredibly talented innovators, many of whom have gone on to extend their impact through NGOs, nonprofits, academia and startup ventures. Our relationship with the Microsoft Alumni Network offers a compelling platform for these thought leaders to extend their influence and share best practices beyond the Microsoft community."

"The Microsoft Alumni Network is made up of influential individuals who have a unique set of experiences and are ripe with leadership wisdom because they have worked at one of the most influential technology companies of our time. The Alumni Network is in a unique position to share their knowledge thanks to our collaboration with HarperCollins Leadership," says Ali Spain, Microsoft Alumni Network's Executive Director. "We're excited to share our members' leadership expertise with the world."

About HarperCollins Leadership

HarperCollins Leadership feeds your inner drive to grow as a leader, with integrated content and development experiences that give you the inspiration and insights you need to thrive in your current role—and your next. For additional information, please visit harpercollinsleadership.com.

About The Microsoft Alumni Network

The Microsoft Alumni Network is a worldwide community of former employees who share a common experience of having worked at Microsoft. Founded in 1995, the Alumni Network is a member organization representing more than 50,000 alumni in 51 countries. The Alumni Network publishing collaboration with HarperCollins Leadership represents the broad range of talent that makes up the Microsoft alumni community: entrepreneurs, tech innovators, business professionals, nonprofit leaders, volunteers, and lifelong learners, while shining a light on the meaningful impact that Microsoft's alumni have around the globe.

