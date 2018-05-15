HarperDB Studio Makes Real Time Analytics Accessible with No Coding Experience Required

Gaining actionable insights into real time data is becoming increasingly complicated for developers and end users alike. To meet the demands of today's workforce, HarperDB Studio provides an easy-to-use interface for both data scientists and administrative users to access actionable insights for faster, better decision-making. Without the need of extra third party business intelligence tools, HarperDB Studio shortens the data value chain, reduces cost and complexity and makes real time analytics achievable and accessible.

"With the release of the HarperDB studio, we are providing tools that the industry expects while at the same time taking it a step further and including analytical capabilities to shorten the data value chain and provide accessible, real-time actionability on big data for IoT and HTAP use cases," said HarperDB CEO Stephen Goldberg.

Key features include:

Search & Graphing Capability: Quickly turn SQL or filter searches into live graphs and charts which can be shared with business end users through web links.

Schema Management: Visualize the Dynamic HarperDB schema, manage schemas, tables, and attributes. Developers, DBAs, and Data Scientists can make sense out of unstructured data in real-time gaining clear insight into their data value chain.

Security Management: Manage users, roles, and access. Control field level security.

Advanced Log Management: Gain access to HarperDB logs for easy management and searching capability without code.

Availability

HarperDB Studio is an open source project publicly available on May 15 on GitHub and can also be downloaded here. The HarperDB community edition is available for free download here for prototyping and building smaller scale projects. For those looking to tackle larger scale projects, HarperDB offers an enterprise edition which includes clustering and analytics drivers. Contact HarperDB at sales@HarperDB.io for the enterprise edition.

Come check out HarperDB demoing HarperDB Studio at IoT World, booth # 1146.

About HarperDB

HarperDB was founded to deliver a simple solution that could be used by any developer of any skill level without sacrificing scale or performance. The HarperDB database solution is being used for IoT project development, app development and enterprise data warehouses. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Denver, HarperDB's founding team has spent many years working in enterprise architecture, software integration, software development, and software sales.

