HarperDB Welcomes Cyber Security Executive, Vince Berk, to the Board of Directors

DENVER, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HarperDB, the leading Distributed Systems platform, today announced the appointment of Vince Berk to its Board of Directors. Berk brings a wealth of experience in cybersecurity, enterprise software, and scaling high-growth technology companies, making him a valuable asset to HarperDB as it continues to expand its market reach and product offerings.

Vince Berk, HarperDB Board Member

A seasoned entrepreneur and technologist, Berk is best known for founding FlowTraq, a cybersecurity company acquired by Riverbed Technologies. With a Ph.D. in AI/ML and a deep understanding of data management, Berk is a recognized thought leader in the industry. His expertise in delivering high-performance solutions aligns perfectly with HarperDB's mission to simplify development while delivering unparalleled speed and scalability to customers.

"We are thrilled to welcome Vince to the HarperDB Board of Directors," said Stephen Goldberg, CEO of HarperDB. "Vince's deep technological experience will bring tremendous value to HarperDB as we continue to build cutting edge products."

"Performance is the fuel of user experience," said Berk. "Data is becoming more voluminous, complex, and localized, requiring smarter management. HarperDB's platform removes convoluted scaling architectures, making it easy to deliver snappy response times. I'm excited to be part of this journey."

Berk's appointment to the HarperDB Board of Directors comes at a time of significant growth for the company. With his guidance, HarperDB is poised to strengthen its position as a leader in the database and application development market.

About HarperDB

HarperDB eliminates the complexity typically synonymous with distributed services by combining an ultra-fast document-style data store, in-memory cache, real-time message broker, and application components into a single distributed technology. When clustered and geo-distributed, HarperDB nodes instantly synchronize data to deliver a horizontally scalable Service Fabric, ensuring low-latency in-region responses for clients worldwide. In addition to massive cost savings at scale, HarperDB's REST, GraphQL, and real-time interfaces make light work of servicing frontend requirements. Visit www.harperdb.io for more information.

