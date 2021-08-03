HarperOne Publishes Paulo Coelho Backlist with New Covers and Boxed Set Editions

Paulo Coelho commented: "HarperOne has been a constant and enthusiastic partner for all these years. Now, with the repackaging of these covers they're providing booksellers an opportunity to see my work as a collective body of literature and offer readers the possibility of discovering other facets of my writing. To readers of my work I owe my deep gratitude."

"As the proud publisher of Paulo Coelho's longstanding global bestseller The Alchemist, we are excited to completely reimagine the design of all of our backlist titles and bring these transformative works to a new generation of readers around the world," said Judith Curr, President and Publisher, HarperOne Group.

"We initially published Paulo Coelho in 1993 and three decades later his books remain as universal, relevant and powerful as ever. It is a privilege to be the shepherd for these books of adventure, insight, and wisdom," said Gideon Weil, Vice President and Editorial Director, HarperOne.

Each newly repackaged title is available for individual sale and two new boxed sets are being published. "The Essential Paulo Coelho" boxed set (9780062845061; $49.99 U.S.) includes six classic works: The Alchemist, The Pilgrimage, Warrior of the Light, The Valkyries, Veronika Decides to Die, and Eleven Minutes. The "Paulo Coelho Collection" (9780062663771; $99.99 U.S.) includes 13 titles: The Alchemist, The Pilgrimage, Warrior of the Light, The Valkyries, Veronika Decides to Die, Eleven Minutes, The Fifth Mountain, The Devil and Miss Prym, The Zahir, The Witch of Portobello, The Winner Stands Alone, Brida, and By the River Piedra I Sat Down and Wept.

More about these titles can be found on the newly launched website, https://paulocoelho.com/ and https://paulocoelhoblog.com/, on Paulo Coelho's social media accounts on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, and HarperOne's Instagram.

Paulo Coelho, born in Rio de Janeiro in 1947, is one of the bestselling and most influential authors in the world. In 2014 HarperOne published a special 25th anniversary edition of The Alchemist that included a new cover design and foreword by the author. Combining magic, mysticism, wisdom and wonder into an inspiring tale of self-discovery, the modern classic continues to transform the lives of countless readers across generations and has sold 100 million copies worldwide, remained on the New York Times bestseller list for over 427 weeks. Collectively Paulo Coelho's books have sold over 320 million copies worldwide. Paulo Coelho has been a member of the Brazilian Academy of Letters since 2002, and in 2007, he was appointed United Nations Messenger of Peace. He is one of the most followed authors on social media.

ABOUT HARPERCOLLINS:

HarperCollins Publishers is the second largest consumer book publisher in the world, with operations in 17 countries. With 200 years of history and more than 120 branded imprints around the world, HarperCollins publishes approximately 10,000 new books every year in 16 languages and has a print and digital catalog of more than 200,000 titles. Writing across dozens of genres, HarperCollins authors include winners of the Nobel Prize, the Pulitzer Prize, the National Book Award, the Newbery and Caldecott Medals and the Man Booker Prize. HarperCollins, headquartered in New York, is a subsidiary of News Corp (Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA; ASX: NWS, NWSLV) and can be visited online at corporate.HC.com.

For additional information, please visit https://harperone.com/ and www.HarperCollins.com.

Contact: Melinda Mullin, 415-477-4409

[email protected]

SOURCE HarperOne, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers

