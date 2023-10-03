Harpie Launches Wallet Monitoring for Crypto Investors

News provided by

Harpie

03 Oct, 2023, 08:46 ET

The new app monitors threats to Ethereum-based assets and alerts users when they need to take action.

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harpie, a blockchain security company offering advanced solutions for enterprises and individuals, today announces a Wallet Monitoring tool that provides real-time threat detection for crypto wallets. Using Harpie Wallet Monitoring, investors can receive real-time alerts about suspicious transactions, deny malicious transfers before they execute, and make sure custody of all Ethereum-based assets, including currency, NFTs and other tokens, is completely secure.

Continue Reading
Harpie
Harpie
Screenshot of a transactions analysis from Harpie's new Wallet Monitoring tool
Screenshot of a transactions analysis from Harpie's new Wallet Monitoring tool

Wallet Monitoring works by continuously monitoring a wallet's pending transaction pool. Using Harpie's theft detection algorithm, this tool builds a risk profile for every Ethereum address or smart contract a wallet touches. Harpie examines each address's past transaction history, usage patterns, and network activity to look for signs of suspicious activity, drawing on Harpie's ever-growing index of over 2 million malicious addresses and 800,000 smart contract owners. Whenever Wallet Monitoring detects a suspicious transaction, the user receives a notification in plain English explaining why the activity was flagged and giving users the opportunity to approve or stop the pending transaction.

"Harpie is doing for crypto what antivirus did for personal computers: creating a 24/7 monitoring system, this time for wallet transactions," says Harpie user Lauren Feld, GTM for Collective Works. "Harpie has managed to turn complex risk assessment into actionable insights for the everyday user and investor."

Wallet Monitoring also analyzes the user's own transaction history, so traders can make sure they know who they have been dealing with. The tool will issue a notification if it detects a user has traded with a known cyber-criminal. Wallet Monitoring also generates a list of daily tasks the user can complete to improve their wallet security, organized by threat level.

"Not all malicious attacks take the form of a single, sudden drain," says Daniel Chong, Co-Founder and CEO of Harpie. "Some smart contracts give scammers permission to wipe out your tokens instantly, while others create a back door, allowing them to siphon away your assets over time. Wallet Monitoring helps you protect your tokens not just from future attacks but from smart contracts you may have already signed."

The flagship Harpie frontrunning tool currently protects over $1 million in assets and has prevented more than $2 million in crypto theft. The new Harpie Wallet Monitoring is now available – learn more at Harpie.io.

About Harpie
Harpie empowers investors with the ability to defend themselves against cryptocurrency theft. The company has built the most advanced on-chain security solution, a service that monitors users' crypto wallets in real time to prevent malicious transactions before they occur. By simplifying cryptocurrency security with an intuitive and holistic platform, Harpie aims to eliminate the threat of blockchain-based theft. Harpie launched publicly in September 2022 with investment backing from the most prestigious Web3 venture capitalists and crypto platforms including Dragonfly Capital, Coinbase Ventures, and OpenSea, resulting in a $4.5 million seed round.

Media Contact:
Alex Crabb
401-318-2229
[email protected]

SOURCE Harpie

Also from this source

Enterprise API from Harpie Gives Crypto Projects Unprecedented Access to Malicious Transaction Data

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.