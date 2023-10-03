Harpie Launches Wallet Monitoring for Crypto Investors

The new app monitors threats to Ethereum-based assets and alerts users when they need to take action.

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harpie , a blockchain security company offering advanced solutions for enterprises and individuals, today announces a Wallet Monitoring tool that provides real-time threat detection for crypto wallets. Using Harpie Wallet Monitoring, investors can receive real-time alerts about suspicious transactions, deny malicious transfers before they execute, and make sure custody of all Ethereum-based assets, including currency, NFTs and other tokens, is completely secure.

Harpie Screenshot of a transactions analysis from Harpie's new Wallet Monitoring tool

Wallet Monitoring works by continuously monitoring a wallet's pending transaction pool. Using Harpie's theft detection algorithm, this tool builds a risk profile for every Ethereum address or smart contract a wallet touches. Harpie examines each address's past transaction history, usage patterns, and network activity to look for signs of suspicious activity, drawing on Harpie's ever-growing index of over 2 million malicious addresses and 800,000 smart contract owners. Whenever Wallet Monitoring detects a suspicious transaction, the user receives a notification in plain English explaining why the activity was flagged and giving users the opportunity to approve or stop the pending transaction.

"Harpie is doing for crypto what antivirus did for personal computers: creating a 24/7 monitoring system, this time for wallet transactions," says Harpie user Lauren Feld, GTM for Collective Works. "Harpie has managed to turn complex risk assessment into actionable insights for the everyday user and investor."

Wallet Monitoring also analyzes the user's own transaction history, so traders can make sure they know who they have been dealing with. The tool will issue a notification if it detects a user has traded with a known cyber-criminal. Wallet Monitoring also generates a list of daily tasks the user can complete to improve their wallet security, organized by threat level.

"Not all malicious attacks take the form of a single, sudden drain," says Daniel Chong, Co-Founder and CEO of Harpie. "Some smart contracts give scammers permission to wipe out your tokens instantly, while others create a back door, allowing them to siphon away your assets over time. Wallet Monitoring helps you protect your tokens not just from future attacks but from smart contracts you may have already signed."

The flagship Harpie frontrunning tool currently protects over $1 million in assets and has prevented more than $2 million in crypto theft. The new Harpie Wallet Monitoring is now available – learn more at Harpie.io .

About Harpie

Harpie empowers investors with the ability to defend themselves against cryptocurrency theft. The company has built the most advanced on-chain security solution, a service that monitors users' crypto wallets in real time to prevent malicious transactions before they occur. By simplifying cryptocurrency security with an intuitive and holistic platform, Harpie aims to eliminate the threat of blockchain-based theft. Harpie launched publicly in September 2022 with investment backing from the most prestigious Web3 venture capitalists and crypto platforms including Dragonfly Capital, Coinbase Ventures, and OpenSea, resulting in a $4.5 million seed round.

