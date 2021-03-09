Harpreet K. Tsui DO is recognized by Continental Who's Who

HENDERSON, Nev., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Harpreet K. Tsui DO, FACOI, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Internist in the field of Internal Medicine for her professional excellence with Health4life.

Harpreet K. Tsui

Proudly serving Las Vegas, Nevada, and its surrounding communities, Health4life is a concierge medical clinic with two convenient locations. Utilizing state of the art technologies, the clinic offers a wide range of internal medicine services. The highly respected, trained medical experts provide a proactive, preventative approach to healthcare for a patient population focused on living a healthy lifestyle.



Committed to the highest quality medical care at Health4life, Board-Certified Internal Medicine and Obesity Medicine Specialist, Dr. Tsui brings forth an impressive 11-year career of extensive training and professional excellence. Currently, she serves as the clinic's Medical Director demonstrating her passion for helping her patients reach optimal health through nutrition, physical activity, and stress reduction. She offers her vast repertoire of expertise in diabetes, hypertension, obesity, post-partum issues, with a strong focus on disease prevention. She truly believes that living a healthy lifestyle can lead to a long-lasting life, and is committed to stressing the importance of preventative medicine. In the future, she looks forward to building her practice, and hopes to see more women in medicine as well as in leadership roles within medicine.



To prepare for her distinguished career, Dr. Tsui completed her undergraduate studies in 2004 at the University of Central Florida, where she earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Molecular and Microbiology. She went on to obtain her Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine (DO) degree from Touro College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2008. Subsequently, she began practicing medicine after she completed her Residency in Internal Medicine at Valley Hospital Medical Center in 2011. Upon her completing her residency, she moved to Las Vegas to continue her additional training.



Remaining abreast of the latest internal medicine advancements, Dr. Tsui maintains active memberships with professional organizations including the American Osteopathic Association, Clark County Medical Society, and the Nevada Osteopathic Medical Association. A Fellow of the American College of Osteopathic Internists (FACOI) and a member of the American College of Osteopathic Internists, the doctor is board-certified in internal medicine by the American Board of Osteopathic Internal Medicine (ABOIM). Dr. Tsui is also a Diplomate of the American Board of Obesity Medicine.



Throughout her distinguished career, Dr. Tsui has learned to "Trust your gut feeling, when it comes to patient care; your gut feeling can be the thing that helps you order that test, that specific lab, or call that consult that could help diagnose and treat your patient." She advises those entering the field to "find the side of medicine that really speaks to your heart, nurture the doctor-patient relationship."



In her spare time, Dr. Tsui enjoys cooking, traveling, and spending time with her family. She also has been active in teaching local medical students.



Dr. Tsui dedicates this recognition to her greatest inspiration, her husband, Dr. Kevin Tsui, who is a pulmonary/critical care physician. She is most proud to be a mother of their two children.



To learn more, please visit https://www.health4lifenv.com/tsui.

