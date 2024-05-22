Harpreet Singh, MD, Departs the FDA and Joins Precision For Medicine as Chief Medical Officer

Dr. Singh brings a track record of leadership and innovation from the FDA's Oncology Center of Excellence, with deep expertise in precision medicine and clinical development

BETHESDA, Md., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision for Medicine, a global leader in biomarker-driven clinical research and development, today announced that Harpreet Singh, MD, has joined the company as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Singh was previously Division Director of Oncology at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and in her new role will be responsible for medical strategy and oversight.

With insights gleaned from her years at the FDA, Dr. Singh is in a unique position to help existing and future clients optimize development and navigate a complex regulatory environment. Motivated by a desire to accelerate breakthrough treatments in oncology and rare disease, Dr. Singh brings to Precision a multi-dimensional understanding of drug development along with deep experience as a medical oncologist. Dr. Singh will also provide medical and strategic support for business development activities and continue her active public presence as a thought leader for important issues facing the life sciences industry.

"The wealth of experience that Dr. Singh brings to Precision from over a decade of experience at the FDA and National Cancer Institute will be invaluable to our organization, our clients and, ultimately, patients," said Sofia Baig, President, Clinical Solutions, at Precision for Medicine. "She is a proven leader in precision medicine, novel trial design and innovative regulatory initiatives designed to expedite clinical development. We are excited to add Dr. Singh's unique skill set to our leadership team."

Dr. Singh joins Precision with a track record of leadership at the FDA where she oversaw multiple oncology and rare disease programs. Most recently, Dr. Singh was Director, Division of Oncology 2, Office of Oncologic Diseases, a division that regulated drugs and biologics for the treatment of thoracic and head and neck malignancies, neurologic tumors, pediatric solid tumors and rare tumors. While at the FDA, she spearheaded Project Pragmatica, a program to streamline clinical trial procedures and enhance patient centricity by integrating aspects of trials with real-world routine clinical practice and pragmatic design elements. In addition, Dr. Singh applied her large body of work in geriatrics as Associate Director for Cancer in Older Adults and Special Populations at the FDA Oncology Center of Excellence (OCE). She was previously a Fellow at the National Cancer Institute.

"As a physician and scientist, I'm thrilled to be joining the Precision team," said Dr. Singh. "The mission and vision of the company fits perfectly with my experience and passion to bring life-saving therapies to market faster."

