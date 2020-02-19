Harps Food Stores Selects Birdzi's Customer Engagement Ecosystem

SPRINGDALE, Ark., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Birdzi, the supermarket industry's most comprehensive customer engagement ecosystem, today announced that Harps Food Stores has chosen to deploy Birdzi's customer engagement marketing tools.

Harps is the largest employee-owned company based in Arkansas, and the 30th largest in the United States. It operates 96 supermarkets in Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Kansas.

Harps will leverage Birdzi's real-time digital ecosystem, which is specifically designed to support the marketing strategies of regional food retailers. A key component is the AI relationship engine, which uses several hundred attributes for each shopper, updated with each purchase, to power contextual relevancy. This will enable Harps to better address shopper needs, including through more relevant real-time recommendations than what has previously been possible.

"We've been following Birdzi for some time now as they've grown across well known retailers like Niemann Foods, Coborn's, Weis Markets, and more," said David Ganoung, Vice President of Marketing for Harps. "We're ready to expand our digital customer engagement efforts, so it is only natural to work with Birdzi. Harps will be leveraging Birdzi's real-time personalization and relevancy as we continue to enhance our shopping experience and engage with our customers."

Unlike other personalization solutions that use only backward-looking historical purchase data, Birdzi's deep integration to its white label mobile and web apps provide a real-time view of shopper intent, enabling up-to-the-second recommendations based on customer behavior and location.

Shekar Raman, CEO and Co-Founder of Birdzi, said the partnership will bring important new capabilities for Harps to advance its marketing strategies.

"We are proud to work with David and the Harps team in rolling out new digital capabilities," Raman said. "This relationship shows that regional retailers value the comprehensive ecosystem that Birdzi provides, giving retailers a path away from the siloed systems of today to a seamless and cohesive ecosystem for the future. Birdzi's platform begins with the customer, a focus fully aligned with Harps' customer-first philosophy."

About Birdzi

Birdzi was founded with a vision to make the shopping experience "Smart, Personal and Seamless" for the shopper, while empowering retailers and brands to easily and intelligently connect with the shopper at the right time and place with the right message. For more information, visit: https://www.birdzi.com/

About Harps Food

Harps Food Stores Inc., is a 100% employee-owned company, which operates 96 stores across Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, and Kansas. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas since 1930, Harps continues to grow and employs over 4,300 associates. The Company's strategy has been to differentiate itself from the competition based on quality, service, and freshness at competitive prices. Combining the core value of quality with employee-owned service, Harps has become one of the grocery industry's most recognized independent chains. Visit www.harpsfood.com for additional information.

