Harrah's Las Vegas Unveils a $200 Million Renovation, Including Enhanced Accommodations, Casino Floor and More

To commemorate the resort's recent enhancements, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Harrah's Las Vegas Dan Walsh ceremoniously switched on the new purple lighting on the building's exterior on Thursday, June 10.

"As a flagship location of the iconic gaming and hospitality brand, revamping Harrah's Las Vegas not only enhances the guest experience but also further reflects the fun and energy that makes Las Vegas such a unique travel destination," said Dan Walsh, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Harrah's Las Vegas. "We look forward to seeing our guests enjoy all that Harrah's Las Vegas offers, especially this summer."

Renovated Guest Rooms

Following the first two renovation phases of 1,622 Valley Tower rooms in 2016 and 2018, Harrah's Las Vegas completed the redesign of all 2,542 rooms and suites in 2020, including the Mountain Tower with an additional investment of $70 million. Designed by Marnell Architecture, the refreshed guest rooms feature bold purple and blue hues that complement the cream-colored décor, dark wood accents and contemporary fixtures. Each room offers an oversized backlit vanity station, in addition to the backlit vanity mirror in the modern bathroom. Guests can also enjoy stunning views of the city or the High Roller Observation Wheel in select rooms. To book, please visit harrahslasvegas.com.

Additional highlights of the suites include ceramic dark plank tile flooring, a separate living and dining area with a wet bar and entertainment area, an oversized soaking tub and the option for two connecting bedrooms with a king bed and two queen beds. These suites are part of the Caesars Suites program, where guests can conveniently book more than 2,000 suites and villas within Caesars Entertainment's Las Vegas portfolio on one comprehensive website, caesarssuites.com.

Redesigned Casino Floor and Lobby

Harrah's Las Vegas has enhanced the guest experience with an elegant casino floor featuring upgraded lighting, floor and ceiling tiling, carpeting and modern restrooms. Upon entering the main lobby, guests can admire the oversized ombré art piece with purple and blue hues behind the front desk. Additional design highlights include marble floors and counters, as well as contemporary bronze columns with wood paneling.

CAESARS FORUM Skybridge

The CAESARS FORUM Skybridge conveniently connects Harrah's Las Vegas to the 550,000-square-foot conference center, which offers the two largest pillarless ballrooms in the world. CAESARS FORUM will host its first large conference, Meeting Professionals International's World Education Congress, from June 15-17. For more information, please visit caesarsforum.com.

The Spa at Harrah's Las Vegas

The Spa at Harrah's Las Vegas, located on the 4th floor of the Valley Tower, is now open Friday through Sunday. Popular treatments include the Deep Tissue Massage, Signature Facial Experience and Moisturizing Body Exfoliation. The spa also offers a variety of salon services, such as manicures and pedicures, hair services, makeup application and waxing. For more information and to book, please visit harrahslasvegas.com .

PizzaCake by Buddy Valastro

Harrah's Las Vegas is home to "Cake Boss" star Buddy Valastro's fast-casual concept PizzaCake, featuring the Las Vegas Strip's first-ever Cake ATM. The menu consists of authentic New York-style pizza available as whole pies and slices, Carlo's Bakery's famous cake slices and over-the-top slices of dessert pizza. Open late-night, the restaurant is designed to recreate a typical New Jersey/New York-style pizzeria with elements of street art, classic furnishings, old-school photos and music from Buddy's personal playlist.

Donny Osmond's First-Ever Solo Residency at the Harrah's Showroom

Legendary entertainer and music icon, Donny Osmond, will return to Las Vegas and the Caesars Entertainment family with his first-ever solo multi-year residency inside Harrah's Showroom at Harrah's Las Vegas, opening Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. In an unprecedented and history-making deal for Harrah's, Osmond's return to stage will be an exciting, energy-filled musical journey of his unparalleled life as one of the most recognized entertainers in the world. Guests can expect a party as he performs his timeless hits, shares stories of his greatest showstopping memories and introduces brand new music in a completely reimagined song and dance celebration. All tickets and packages can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com/donnyvegas. Performances will take place nightly from Tuesday to Saturday, with all shows beginning at 8 p.m.

Visitors can continue to celebrate the revamped resort with Harrah's-themed food and beverage specials, available now through June 30, including:

Ruth's Chris Steak House will offer a Harrah's Celebration Dinner prix fixe menu, priced at $109.95 per person.

will offer a Harrah's Celebration Dinner prix fixe menu, priced at per person. First course options:



Seared Ahi Tuna, complemented by a spirited sauce with hints of mustard and beer





Soup of the Day



Entrée options:



Petite Filet and Shrimp – two, 4-ounce petite filet medallions, each topped with a jumbo shrimp





Mixed Grill – 4-ounce filet, oven-roasted herb cheese stuffed chicken breast and homemade jumbo lump crab cake



Choice of one side:



Fresh broccoli





Sweet potato casserole with pecan crust



Entrée compliments (optional):



Six large shrimp for an additional $18.95





8-ounce lobster tail for an additional $42.95





Oscar style for an additional $19.95





Bleu cheese crust for an additional $6.95



Dessert:



White chocolate raspberry cheesecake with almond bark

Fulton Street Food Hall will feature popular pastries decorated with the Harrah's theme, such as Oreo cheesecake, summer berry cheesecake, banana cream pie jar, confetti cake and Harrah's signature fudge brownie; pricing varies.

will feature popular pastries decorated with the Harrah's theme, such as Oreo cheesecake, summer berry cheesecake, banana cream pie jar, confetti cake and Harrah's signature fudge brownie; pricing varies. Piano Bar will offer a special Lavender Martini, priced at $18 .

Harrah's Las Vegas implements Caesars Entertainment, Inc.'s ("Caesars") new health and safety protocols, which enhance its existing plans and practices in these areas. All Caesars properties are focused on the well-being of Team Members, guests and the community, and continue to work to create an environment with high standards of sanitization. Among the enhanced health and safety protocols include more frequent cleaning and sanitization. Caesars has also implemented a health screening program for all Team Members. Team Members and guests who have not been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are required to wear masks, which the Company makes available at all Caesars properties.

