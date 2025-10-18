Harrah's Northern California Presents: Merry Millions - Win Up to $1 Million In Cash!

News provided byHarrah's Northern California
Oct 18, 2025, 21:00 ET
IONE, Calif., Oct. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrate the season with Harrah's Northern California's biggest giveaway yet! Sixty lucky guests will be selected to spin the Million Dollar Wheel for a chance to win $1,000,000 in cash.
- Drawing: Saturday, December 6, 2025
- Time: One player will be announced every 7 minutes from 3:07 PM to 10:00 PM, December 6
- Earning Period: November 1, 6:00 AM – December 6, 9:45 PM
- Drawing Activation: 2:00 PM – 9:45 PM, December 6
Guests must be present to win and must present both a valid photo ID and a Caesars Rewards card. All prizes are awarded as free play, except the $1,000,000, which will be paid in cash, in one lump sum. Up to two (2) $1,000,000 winners will be allowed.
Official rules available at Caesars Rewards.
SOURCE Harrah's Northern California
