HARRAH'S RESORT SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA AND THE RINCON TRIBE UNVEIL $13.1M RENOVATED HIGH LIMIT AREA

The Reimagined Space Features Refined Design, Exclusive Beverage Partnerships, and Elite Gaming Amenities

FUNNER, Calif., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Harrah's Resort Southern California, the award-winning resort and casino, today announces the opening of its High Limit area. This extensive renovation transforms the resort's VIP offering, merging sophisticated architectural design with an exclusive beverage partnership to redefine luxury gaming in the San Diego region for top-tier players.

Harrah's Resort Southern California High Limit area

"The completion of the High Limit area renovation reflects Harrah's Resort SoCal's steadfast commitment to excellence," said Jill Barrett, Senior Vice President and General Manager. "As we evolve, we are constantly seeking ways to enhance the guest journey, providing the most elevated escape possible for our VIP players and resort guests alike."

The New Standard of High-Limit Gaming

The project, executed by JCJ Architecture and Swinerton , is a $13.1 million investment that introduces several key upgrades designed for both aesthetic impact and player comfort:

Exclusive Bar - Easy Speak: Guests of the High Limit area can enjoy exclusive access to Easy Speak, an elegant bar experience. Through premier partnerships with WhistlePig Whiskey and Blanton's, we are able to provide our guests with hand-selected barrel offerings to enjoy in Easy Speak. Our expert mixologists will also showcase rare spirits, including Eagle Rare, Buffalo Trace, OFC 25-year, along with its special barrel selections.

Guests of the High Limit area can enjoy exclusive access to Easy Speak, an elegant bar experience. Through premier partnerships with WhistlePig Whiskey and Blanton's, we are able to provide our guests with hand-selected barrel offerings to enjoy in Easy Speak. Our expert mixologists will also showcase rare spirits, including Eagle Rare, Buffalo Trace, OFC 25-year, along with its special barrel selections. Immersive Design: Modernized décor is complemented by state-of-the-art video walls, energy-efficient LED lighting, and a custom-engineered immersive audio system.

Modernized décor is complemented by state-of-the-art video walls, energy-efficient LED lighting, and a custom-engineered immersive audio system. Elite Gaming Selections: The floor features 100 slot machines, including 11 bar-top units. Table games enthusiasts can access Double Deck Blackjack, Shoe Blackjack, Baccarat, and Pai Gow.

"As we strive for excellence across the property, we are constantly re-evaluating where we can better serve our guests," said Chairman Steve Stallings. "I am incredibly proud of the work that culminated in the unveiling, and I look forward to the continued evolution of our resort experience."

Nestled in the heart of San Diego County, Harrah's Resort Southern California remains a leader in tribal gaming, offering world-class casino, standout entertainment, and renowned dining, including California's only Hell's Kitchen.

Media Assets

Images of the High Limit area and Harrah's Resort Southern California can be found HERE

SOURCE Harrah’s Resort Southern California