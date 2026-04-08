Harrell-Fish Acquires Ecofriendly Mechanical

Enhances sustainable HVAC and plumbing capabilities while reinforcing commitment to Bloomington, IN community

BLOOMINGTON, Ind., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Harrell-Fish, LLC ("HFI"), a leading provider of mechanical installation and maintenance services headquartered in Bloomington, IN, today announced that it has acquired Ecofriendly Mechanical ("Ecofriendly" or "the Company"), a respected local leader in sustainable and energy-efficient mechanical solutions. HFI is a portfolio company of New State Capital Partners ("New State") in partnership with Amethyst Capital Group, LLC. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Also located in Bloomington, Ecofriendly Mechanical has served the community for over four decades, delivering sustainable heating, HVAC, and air conditioning services. As a family-owned and operated business, the Company has built a strong reputation based on an unwavering commitment to quality, value, and a hassle-free customer experience. Ecofriendly's management team, including CEO Andy Hardisty, will remain with the company.

Steve Dawson, Chief Executive Officer of HFI, said, "When we partnered with New State in December 2025, we emphasized our commitment to accelerating growth while maintaining the culture and quality our clients expect. By combining HFI's deep operating resources and scale with Ecofriendly's specialized focus on energy efficiency, we are strengthening our ability to serve our clients with expanded capabilities, enhanced resources, and a deeper focus on sustainable practices."

"I'm delighted to be joining HFI, a company that shares our deep-rooted commitment to maintaining a high standard of service in the Bloomington community," added Mr. Hardisty. "We look forward to working with HFI's management team as we continue prioritizing customer relationships and delivering the reliable, eco-friendly solutions our clients rely on, while providing our employees with exciting new opportunities for growth."

Shaun Vasavada, Senior Principal at New State Capital Partners, said, "We established our mechanical contracting services platform with HFI just four months ago, and completing this strategic add-on acquisition so quickly underscores the compelling market opportunity. We look forward to supporting Steve, Andy, and the team through a smooth integration."

Calfee, Halter & Griswold LLP acted as legal advisors to HFI.

About Harrell-Fish, LLC

Founded in 1985 and headquartered in Bloomington, Indiana, Harrell-Fish is a full-service mechanical contractor providing HVAC and plumbing installation, maintenance, and repair services. The company serves a diversified set of commercial and institutional end markets, including healthcare, higher education, and government facilities. For more information, visit https://harrell-fish.com.

About New State Capital Partners

New State Capital Partners is an entrepreneurial-minded firm that strives to be nimble, decisive, and collaborative. The firm partners with company founders and independent sponsors to create flexible capital solutions and lasting relationships. New State has completed more than 55 investments to date. For more information, visit www.newstatecp.com.

About Amethyst Capital Group

Amethyst Capital Partners is a private investment firm based in New York City, which invests capital in promising Founder-led businesses in the infrastructure services space. Amethyst focuses on buy-and-build investments and works closely with management teams to support all aspects of value creation. Clear communication, planning and thoughtful alignment of economic incentives are the bedrock of all Amethyst investments. For more information, visit https://amethyst-cap.com/.

Contact:

LLYC

Joanne Lessner

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212-222-7436

SOURCE Harrell-Fish, LLC