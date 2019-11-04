Harriet Seitler, CMO for Oprah Winfrey Network and Harpo Studios, Joins Course Hero

To accelerate this further, the company today announced the appointment of Harriet Seitler as executive vice president and chief brand officer.

Seitler was previously chief marketing officer and executive vice president for both OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network and Harpo Studios. During her 25-year tenure, she led marketing for the The Oprah Winfrey Show and launched TV and new media ventures including podcasting, e-coursework, and subscription series.

"As part of Oprah's team, I've had the rare opportunity to build a deep, trusted bond with viewers," said Seitler. "We shared stories that allowed people to open up to new possibilities and perspectives in their lives. I'm thrilled to be joining Course Hero to embark on an equally powerful purpose—helping students get 'unstuck' in those pivotal, high-pressure moments—and get to graduation both confident and prepared. We want students to become the heroes of their college journeys and their paths forward in life. It's a hugely important mission, one that Course Hero has been quietly and very successfully delivering on for more than a decade. At a time when over 40% of college students don't graduate, this mission has never been more important.

"With its deep commitment and its tremendous growth, in many ways Course Hero is Silicon Valley's best-kept secret—one I can't wait to share with more people!"

Course Hero cofounder and CEO Andrew Grauer added, "The urgency for companies to value purpose alongside profit is a strengthening wave in America. But purpose has been the foundation of Course Hero since I started the company in my college dorm room in 2006."

"Knowing that we now support one in 20 students is satisfying, but we know we can do better. We can reach more people and can positively impact more futures. We are so excited to have Harriet join us to help achieve our vision of a world where every student graduates confident and prepared."

About Course Hero:

Course Hero is an online learning platform where members can access over 30 million course-specific study resources contributed by a community of students and educators. The platform includes practice problems, study guides, videos, class notes, and step-by-step explanations to help with every college class—from mathematics to literature, biology to history, accounting to psychology, and everything in between. Course Hero is ranked among the most popular websites in the US and is on pace to serve over 400M visits in 2019. Course Hero has also been recognized as one of the 2018 Technology Fast 500 by Deloitte and named a 2019 Great Place to Work by the Bay Area News Group.

