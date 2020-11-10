Harrington Discovery Institute At University Hospitals And Case Western Reserve School Of Medicine Open Call For 2021 Harrington-MSTP Scholar Award

CLEVELAND, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Harrington Discovery Institute at University Hospitals and Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine have issued a call for proposals for the 2021 Harrington-MSTP (Medical Scientist Training Program) Scholar Award to help the next generation of physician-scientists advance their discoveries into breakthrough medicines. This program is a two-year scholarship for MSTP students at the School of Medicine whose work has been identified as innovative, creative and having potential to progress towards clinical application.

Since its founding in 2012, Harrington Discovery Institute--part of The Harrington Project for Discovery & Development--has supported 137 drugs-in-the-making in the US, Canada and the United Kingdom. Core to its mission, Harrington Discovery Institute recognizes and supports inventive physician-scientists through dedicated programs, including the global Harrington Prize (partnered with The American Society for Clinical Investigation), North American Scholar-Innovator Award, and the Cleveland, Ohio-based Harrington Investigator programs. With this program, now in its second year, the Institute has expanded its model to include the next generation of physician-scientists early in their career.

Through this award, Harrington Discovery Institute and the School of Medicine combine resources and capabilities to advance into new medicines the most promising research of Case MSTP students. Awardees will receive grant funding and dedicated therapeutic development support from Harrington Discovery Institute's Therapeutics Development team, who are pharma-experienced industry leaders with a track record of bringing drugs to market.

"We are committed to helping physician-scientists improve the standard of care and address unmet needs in healthcare through their research. This program helps students take promising scientific discoveries and chart a path forward that maximizes potential for clinical success. Now more than ever, it is essential that we help close the gap between breakthroughs in the lab and much-needed treatments for patients. We are pleased to work closely with Case Western Reserve University to provide this opportunity," said Jonathan S. Stamler, MD, President, Harrington Discovery Institute, Robert S. and Sylvia K. Reitman Family Foundation Distinguished Chair of Cardiovascular Innovation and Professor of Medicine at University Hospitals and Case Western Reserve University.

"This program provides tremendous value for the students selected, which they will carry with them throughout their careers. In working with former pharma executives, awardees are able to build new skills and gain a broader understanding of their research in relation to industry. The Case MSTP program has always focused on cultivating an innovation mindset with our students and providing them with the tools necessary for a successful career," said Derek Abbott, MD, PhD, Program Director, Medical Scientist Training Program, Case Western Reserve School of Medicine.

Interested applicants from Case Western Reserve University's MSTP program are asked to submit a Letter of Intent by December 7, 2020. Up to two award recipients will be selected and announced in spring 2021. For more information, visit: HarringtonDiscovery.org/MSTP .

Harrington Discovery Institute

The Harrington Discovery Institute at University Hospitals in Cleveland, OH -- part of The Harrington Project for Discovery & Development -- aims to advance medicine and society by enabling our nation's most inventive scientists to turn their discoveries into medicines that improve human health. The institute was created in 2012 with a $50 million founding gift from the Harrington family and instantiates the commitment they share with University Hospitals to a Vision for a 'Better World'. For more information, visit: HarringtonDiscovery.org.

University Hospitals, Cleveland, Ohio

For more information, please visit: UHhospitals.org.

Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine

For more information about, please visit: case.edu/medicine .

This news release was issued on behalf of Newswise(TM). For more information, visit http://www.newswise.com.

SOURCE Harrington Discovery Institute at University Hospitals