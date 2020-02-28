Harrington Discovery Institute at University Hospitals Opens Call for 2021 Harrington Scholar-Innovator Award

CLEVELAND, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2021 Harrington Scholar-Innovator Award is now open and accepting Letters of Intent. The award offers inventive physician-scientists resources and expertise to advance their discoveries into medicines. Intellectual property rights are retained by the award recipient or his or her institution. Up to 10 applicants will be selected to receive:

$100,000 guaranteed; opportunity to qualify for up to $700,000 .

guaranteed; opportunity to qualify for . Dedicated drug discovery and development support from Harrington Discovery Institute's Therapeutics Development Team (pharma-experienced industry leaders with a track record of bringing drugs to market).

from Harrington Discovery Institute's Therapeutics Development Team (pharma-experienced industry leaders with a track record of bringing drugs to market). A personalized team of drug developers and project manager for every scholar.

The competition is open to physician-scientists at accredited academic medical centers, research institutions and universities in the United States and Canada. Selection criteria include innovation, creativity and potential for impact on human health. Applicants must have a doctorate in medicine. Award recipients will be selected by the Harrington Discovery Institute's Scientific Advisory Board and announced in December 2020.

The deadline to submit a Letter of Intent is March 27, 2020 at 11:59 PM EDT. The full application deadline, for those invited to submit, is May 15, 2020.

Past and current Harrington Scholar-Innovators share their experiences and the positive impact the program has had on their drug discoveries in these short videos. Learn more and apply to the 2021 Harrington Scholar-Innovator Award at www.HarringtonDiscovery.org/Grant.

About Harrington Discovery Institute

The Harrington Discovery Institute at University Hospitals in Cleveland, OH – part of The Harrington Project for Discovery & Development – aims to advance medicine and society by enabling our nation's most inventive scientists to turn their discoveries into medicines that improve human health. The institute was created in 2012 with a $50 million founding gift from the Harrington family and instantiates the commitment they share with University Hospitals to a Vision for a 'Better World'.

About The Harrington Project for Discovery & Development

The Harrington Project for Discovery & Development (The Harrington Project), founded in late February 2012 by the Harrington Family and University Hospitals of Cleveland, is a $300 million national initiative built to bridge the translational valley of death. It includes the Harrington Discovery Institute and BioMotiv, a for-profit, mission-aligned drug development company that accelerates early discovery into pharma pipelines. For more information, visit: HarringtonDiscovery.org.

About University Hospitals

Founded in 1866, University Hospitals serves the needs of patients through an integrated network of 18 hospitals, more than 50 health centers and outpatient facilities, and 200 physician offices in 16 counties throughout northern Ohio. Advancing the Science of Health and the Art of Compassion is UH's vision for benefitting its patients into the future, and the organization's unwavering mission is To Heal. To Teach. To Discover. Follow UH on LinkedIn, Facebook @UniversityHospitals and Twitter @UHhospitals. For more information, visit UHhospitals.org .

