ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Harrington Group International, a widely renowned business management company, is excited to announce that a new version of Harrington Quality Management System (HQMS) has been released.

The several new additions, including new modules and features, are as follows:

Harrington Group International Introduces HTML5 Compliance & Other Improvements in HQMS Software

Multi-browser Compatibility

HQMS is now HTML5-compliant, which means it works with all modern web browsers.

PPAP

HQMS and the Collaboration Portal track the FPA/PPAP processes to ensure complete compliance with expected deliverables.

Purchase Order

With the introduction of this new feature, users can now create purchase and payment order reports to properly organize their recently procured materials and payment distributions, respectively.

Payment and Receipt

To confirm the delivery of materials from a supplier, users can now create receipt records. They can also add a supplier from the Supplier Records and link it to an existing purchase order.

Receiving Inspection

Receiving Inspection offers configurable AQL tables and provides an industry-standard workflow to accept or reject received materials. SCAR and MNC records can be created instantly to track inspection failures to resolution.

Supplier Deviation

The Supplier Deviation Change Request module is for documenting nonconforming or substitute parts. Without the Supplier Portal, users can now create the deviation record within HQMS and specify both the item and the supplier.

Buyer Profile

Buyer Profile records are now utilized by Supplier records on their detail pages, allowing the user to specify up to four contacts for that particular supplier and displaying the contacts for their company.

Debit Memo

Users cannot create standalone debit memo records, but they can now initiate a debit memo within each Material Non-Conformance record.

SCAR

SCAR (Supplier Corrective Action Request) records in HQMS provide a means to assign corrective actions to suppliers. The supplier will provide its root cause, solution and evidence.

Supplier Scorecard

HQMS now generates supplier scorecard records automatically with one scorecard per supplier each month. HQMS starts generating scorecard records after one month's worth of usage and they can be viewed or modified in the supplier portal.

Home Page

Users can now change their logins and passwords from the home page instead of the MY HQMS settings page.

Modules Page

On the modules page, users can modify their "My Modules" list by simply selecting or checking modules. In the previous version, users had to click Update My Modules.

Detail Pages

The tabs on the right side now display in a drop-down box. All sub-lists within the tab areas include the export buttons if users wish to print or save this information.

Record Navigation & Workflow

Users can move to the new page with a single click now. The toolbar will remain at the top of the screen with options to edit/save, open a new record, print and more.

Edit or Remove Keywords From New & Detail Pages

On a new or existing detail page, authorized users can modify or remove keywords and drop-down entries.

