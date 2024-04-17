HARRINGTON'S AUCTIONEERS & APPRAISERS TO HOLD AN EXCITING ART AUCTION MAY 10

TORONTO, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Join Harrington's May 10 at 11:00 am to bid on some incredible art pieces.

"Some painters transform the sun into a yellow spot, others transform a yellow spot into the sun" Pablo Picasso

Harrington's upcoming art auction will be showcasing some incredible art and artists from all over the world. Bid on pieces like "Cow" by Andy Warhol lot# 38. Warhol is a leading figure in the pop art movement and to this day is considered one of the most important artists of the twentieth century.

For hockey fans, then lot # 51 is a sure winner, it is a signed Wayne Gretzky Titan stick from the '85/'86 record breaking season where Wayne had 215 points. The stick was used in the Smyth division semi-finals, (game 3) April 12, 1986. Wayne had 1 goal and 2 assists in a 5-1 final, Edmonton over Vancouver. Game had 52 minutes of roughing and fighting penalties. Note: Wayne handed the stick coming off the ice to the current owner/consignor. This is a piece of Canadian history and a perfect piece to add to any collection.

The auction will also include works by many well-known Canadian artists, including William Kurelek whose 1953 painting "The Maze" was used on Van Halen's 1981 album cover "Fair Warning" and Manly Edward McDonald whose paintings can be found at the National Gallery of Canada and The Art Gallery of Ontario. Works by Willard Morse Mitchell known for his miniatures and Homer Ransford Watson a well-known Canadian landscape painter will also be a part of this auction.

Artwork and carvings by indigenous artists such as Ross Kayotak known for his whalebone carvings, Daphne Odjig known for woodland style art and Innukjuakju Pudlat Lot #131 will also be included. Indigenous art is centered on storytelling, each piece having a unique and interesting story that is told through pictures and symbols.

Works by many world reknowned artists are also included in the auction, there are signed sketches from Pablo Picasso Lots # 54 and 55, several Salvador Dali items including a dry point etching lot #66 and a folio of coloured lithographs lot #136. Henry Moore known worldwide for his bronze sculptures also has several pieces in this appealing auction.

If any of these pique your interest, click the link and bid on a favorite. All of these pieces would make an amazing addition to any collection.

