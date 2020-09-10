Harris & Hayden Law Firm Celebrates 40 Years of World-Class Legal Services

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Harris & Hayden Law Firm (formerly Harris & Associates) is celebrating its 40th anniversary of providing world-class legal services to California and the nation. The full-service firm was founded in 1980, specializing in corporate law, government contracts, and tax law, but it developed into a leader in the fight against all forms of discrimination over the years.

Today, H&H specializes in cases regarding police brutality and misconduct, excessive force, false arrest, and more, and the firm boasts a stunning track record of winning major settlements. H&H also represents clients in labor and employment discrimination and in municipal law. In everything it does, H&H is a champion of civil and constitutional rights.

"As we enter our fifth decade, Harris & Hayden Law Firm is committed to championing equality for all people. Through our litigation, we have fought racism and unfair practices that perpetuate inequalities. We are proud to lead the way in civil rights law while thoughtfully working on behalf of our clients to produce profound, long-lasting societal change," said H&H founder and partner, John Harris.

"In 40 years, our firm has led the way in developing a substantial reputation," says Herbert Hayden, H&H founder and partner. "As we enter our fifth decade, Harris & Hayden Law Firm continue to litigate high-profile, intricate cases. National exposure has been great for our firm, but more importantly, we look forward to continuing key relationships with our clients and our legacy of excellence."

A small selection of the civil rights disputes that H&H has successfully handled over its 40-year tenure includes the following:

Secured $5.5 million settlement in Johnson v. County of Riverside – Decedent was stopped in his car at the Burger King drive-thru, Moreno Valley, CA. When police ordered the decedent out of his car and did not respond, they pulled him through the windshield, kicked, punched, and kneed him. The decedent died at the scene from blunt force trauma to his face, head, and chest.

Secured $2.5 million in a verdict by a Riverside County Jury for the wrongful death of Anthonie Smith, a mentally ill man who was fatally shot by sheriff's deputies

Secured a $1 million settlement in an excessive force claim against a Los Angeles Police Department officer who fired into a group of teenagers

About Harris & Hayden

Harris & Hayden Law Firm is a champion of civil rights and equality for all people. We have represented clients in courts, arbitration, and administrative forums throughout California and the United States, winning some of the country's most high-profile civil rights and excessive force cases. We serve as the voice of the unheard, representing people who have been tortured, brutalized, and murdered.

