Harris | Oakmark expands active ETF suite targeting international and global value opportunities

CHICAGO, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Harris | Oakmark announces the launch of two new exchange-traded funds: Oakmark International Large Cap ETF (OAKI) and Oakmark Global Large Cap ETF (OAKG). Consistent with other Harris | Oakmark offerings, the funds employ a value investment philosophy to identify quality companies priced at a discount to the management team's estimate of intrinsic value and seek competitive long-term performance by investing in focused portfolios grounded in disciplined, bottom-up research.

The launch expands Harris | Oakmark's active ETF suite, joining the Morningstar Gold Medalist-rated Oakmark U.S. Large Cap ETF (OAKM). The firm's ETFs combine value investing expertise with the benefits of an ETF structure, including transparency, intra-day liquidity, and the potential for tax-efficient investing.

"We are pleased to expand our ETF offerings and demonstrate our commitment to offering clients solutions to best meet their long-term needs," said David Herro, partner and co-CIO, international equities. "The ETF structure has already proven valuable to clients through our U.S. large cap offering, and we're excited to further expand our offerings."

The Oakmark International Large Cap ETF (OAKI) is managed by David Herro, CFA, Tony Coniaris, CFA, and Eric Liu, CFA and will typically hold at least 40 companies primarily domiciled outside of the U.S. David was named International Equity Manager of the Decade by Morningstar in 2009, and International Manager of the Year by Morningstar in 2006 and 2016.* David and Tony are co-CIOs-International Equities at Harris | Oakmark. The portfolio management team also manages the Oakmark International Fund.

The Oakmark Global Large Cap ETF (OAKG) is managed by David Herro, CFA, Tony Coniaris, CFA, Eric Liu, CFA, Colin Hudson, CFA and John Sitarz, CFA and will typically hold 30-60 U.S. and non-U.S. companies.

"For almost 50 years, Harris | Oakmark has been providing compelling solutions to clients," said Tony Coniaris, partner and co-CIO, international equities. "With these new offerings, we continue to offer clients our consistent value investment philosophy and experienced team, now in an ETF structure."

Learn more about Harris | Oakmark ETFs: www.oakmark.com/ETFs.

About Harris | Oakmark

The Oakmark Funds are a fund family that utilizes a long-term value investment approach. Oakmark's investment philosophy centers on the belief that superior long-term results can be achieved through investing in companies priced at a significant discount to what the investment teams believe is a company's intrinsic value, with strong growth prospects and owner-oriented management teams. The Oakmark Funds' assets under management totaled approximately $57 billion as of September 30, 2025. More information about the Oakmark Funds is available at oakmark.com.

Harris Associates L.P., a Chicago-based investment management firm founded in 1976, serves as the adviser to the Oakmark Funds. Harris Associates also manages U.S., international and global portfolios for institutional and high-net-worth investors worldwide. Including Oakmark, assets under management at Harris Associates totaled approximately $97 billion as of September 30, 2025. More information about Harris Associates is available at harrisassoc.com.

