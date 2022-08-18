Harris, Award-Winning Construction Exec, Joins Store Space

WINTER GARDEN, Fla., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Store Space Self Storage is proud to announce the hiring of Stephen Harris as President of Construction at Store Space. Harris, an award-winning commercial construction executive and developer with more than 25 years of experience, has actively built and developed more than 14 million sq. ft. of retail, hospitality, office, residential, and mixed-use projects during his career.

"It's great to welcome Stephen into the Store Space family," said Rob Consalvo, COO, and President of Store Space. "Having someone with his extensive background and past history of success to head our construction division will prove invaluable as we continue to scale our development pipeline."

Harris, who joined Store Space in May, cited the company's growth trajectory and plans for increased ground-up development as one of the driving factors in his decision. In addition to Harris, the Store Space Construction Division has also added Shimon Kanter, Vice President of Development, J. Scott Masterson, Vice President of Construction, and Scott Claflin, Senior Director of Cap-Ex.

"This is a very dynamic company, with opportunities for growth and expansion on the immediate horizon," Harris said. "I'm really excited to be here."

Prior to joining Store Space, Harris was Vice President of Development at Washington Prime Group Inc. in Columbus, OH, where he directed multiple top-tier redevelopment projects valued at up to $1.2 billion while working closely with executive leadership to create strong returns on investment.

He was the executive developer of the $550 million expansion project of the Ala Moana Center in Honolulu, Hawaii, which boosted the value of the property to approximately $6 billion, making it the most valuable shopping center in America in 2019.

Harris' awards include the 2018 Best Retail Architecture in USA, International Property Award, Ala Moana Center (Associated with General Growth Properties/Brookfield), as well as multiple awards from the NAIOP (National Association of Industrial and Office Properties) and ICSC (Innovating Commerce Serving Communities).

Throughout his career, Harris has consistently been a top producer and leader in construction and development. He is an avid reader, a licensed architect, and graduated cum laude from San Diego State University.

Store Space Self Storage

Store Space is a self-storage operator and third-party management company. Located in Winter Garden, FL, the Company currently owns, has under purchase agreement, and operates more than 100 properties in 20 states. The Company fuels growth and value with its experience-driven operations, state-of-the-art proprietary platforms, and strategic digital marketing programs. If you have an acquisition opportunity or would like to discuss third-party management, contact us at [email protected], or visit us at www.storespace.com.

