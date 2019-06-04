Harris County Commissioners Court Calls for End to Dow Chemical Lockout

HOUSTON, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Harris County Commissioners Court approved a resolution on Tuesday, June 4, expressing support for members of United Steelworkers (USW) Local 13-1, who have been locked out of their jobs at Dow Chemical in Deer Park for six weeks.

"The Commissioners Court urges Rohm and Haas Texas Inc. and Dow Chemical management to engage in good faith negotiations for a fair contract that improves the safety of local workers and our community," the resolution, presented by Commissioner Adrian Garcia, read in part.

On April 22, the company locked its doors on 235 skilled union workers at Rohm and Hass Texas, a wholly owned subsidiary of multimillion-dollar corporate giant Dow Chemical. The company made the decision after workers twice overwhelmingly rejected unfair contract proposals from the company, despite repeated offers from the union workers to remain on the job while negotiations continued.

"This lockout doesn't just affect the 235 people at the plant," said Local 13-1 member Chris Davis, who has four children and lives in Deer Park. "It's hard on our families, our children, our neighbors, other businesses. There's a ripple effect beyond just 235 people not having regular paychecks. The entire community suffers."

Tomorrow, union workers and their allies from throughout the region are planning a rally outside the Dow administration building in Deer Park to call on the company to end the lockout.

"The company put our community at risk when they locked out 235 skilled USW members in Deer Park, leaving the operations and handling of dangerous materials and processes to a less experienced work force," said Cleveland Griffin, who has worked as an operator at the plant for 29 years. "These negotiations are about more than just money. We must consider the safety and well-being of the workers and the entire community."

The USW began bargaining with the company in February. The union members voted to reject two unacceptable "last, best and final" proposals from Dow Chemical, one with a "no" vote of 96 percent and another with 98 percent voting "no."

The USW represents 850,000 workers in North America employed in many industries that include metals, rubber, chemicals, paper, oil refining and the service and public sectors For more information: www.usw.org.

