Harris County ESD No. 11 Welcomes First State-of-the-Art Ambulance

Extra workspace for emergency medical technicians (EMTs) and paramedics to safely care for patients

Larger cabins for patient safety and comfort

A Stryker Power-LOAD system that automatically lifts and loads patients

A hydraulic oxygen lift system that avoids the need for EMTs or paramedics to lift heavy oxygen tanks into the vehicle

Five-point restraints built into each seat

An integrated children's car seat built into the ambulance's rear-facing seat

High-visibility exterior graphics that make each vehicle easier to see in the dark

Ground lighting

Multiple warning devices, including dual sirens

Solar panels

Increased air conditioning

Two condensers to help reduce heat in the summer

Safety lock boxes

The ambulances also contain a hybrid gasoline and battery system that can operate on battery power while parked, which reduces fuel, is more environmentally friendly and increases the lifespan of the vehicle.

"These ambulances are pretty amazing," said ESD 11 Mobile Healthcare Chief Executive Office Doug Hooten. "They are being built with every important safety and comfort detail in mind. We want residents of the District to rest easy that if they ever need emergency assistance, they will get the absolute very best the industry has to offer."

ESD 11 will continue to receive shipments of four to five new ambulances every week until all have been received. When the new service launches September 1, the District plans to operate a fleet of 10 geographically deployed ambulances in the service area daily, with 18 additional peak ambulances to cover demand, for a total of 28 ambulances available during peak hours.

"The feedback we have received from our new paramedics and EMTs has been incredibly positive," said Mr. Hooten. "They are excited to have the opportunity to use this type of leading-edge technology to serve the community."

Harris County Emergency Services District No. 11 (ESD 11) provides emergency medical services to over 600,000 people across more than 177 square miles of North Harris County. With a service area larger than the city of Atlanta, Georgia, ESD 11 is the largest Emergency Services District by population in Texas. Additional information is available at https://esd11.com/.

