Harris Evans Launches Coin and Seed Wealth Management, Partnering with Thoroughbred Financial and Osaic

LEXINGTON, Ky., Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Harris Evans announced today the launch of Coin and Seed Wealth Management, an independent wealth management firm built to serve more clients and help them make confident, long‑term financial decisions. The firm is founded on a client‑first philosophy, offering personalized guidance through a flexible, advisor‑led model that prioritizes clarity, confidence, and direction.

Coin and Seed Wealth Management has partnered with Thoroughbred Financial, an Office of Supervisory Jurisdiction (OSJ), and Osaic, one of the largest networks of independent financial professionals in the United States. The partnership provides Evans with access to compliance oversight, technology, and operational infrastructure while maintaining independence and control over client relationships.

"Launching Coin and Seed Wealth Management allows me to better align my business with how I want to serve clients," Harris said. "Partnering with Thoroughbred Financial strengthens that mission by providing the support and resources that allow me to focus on building deep relationships and guiding clients toward financial clarity and confidence."Chris Cantrell, Vice President at Thoroughbred Financial, expressed enthusiasm for the launch. "We are very excited for Harris to launch his new firm. His experience and commitment to clients is evident, and we know the future is bright for Coin and Seed Wealth Management," Cantrell said.

Through its affiliation with Thoroughbred Financial and Osaic, Coin and Seed Wealth Management gains access to a broad range of investment solutions, planning tools, and operational support, allowing the firm to focus on growth and client service.

About Coin and Seed Wealth Management

Coin and Seed Wealth Management is an independent wealth management firm dedicated to providing thoughtful, personalized financial guidance that brings clarity, confidence, and direction to every financial decision. The firm helps clients invest in what matters most through a client‑first, relationship‑driven approach

About Thoroughbred Financial

Thoroughbred Financial is an independent Office of Supervisory Jurisdiction providing compliance oversight, operational support, and strategic guidance to financial advisors.

About Osaic

Osaic is a national network of independent financial professionals offering integrated technology, compliance, and business support services.

Contact

