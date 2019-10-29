Harris Healthcare Announces AcuityPlus v8.8

HERNDON, Va., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Harris Healthcare is pleased to announce the General Availability of AcuityPlus v 8.8, its propriety Acuity-based staffing solution that uses both transparent classification and evidence-based methodologies to address patient acuity, nursing competencies, and patient complexity of care. AcuityPlus helps clients achieve up to 2% budget variance, optimize nurse staffing and satisfaction, reduce medication errors, and ensure positive patient outcomes.

AcuityPlus v 8.8 offers enhancements to the Assignment Module, System Manager, Inter Rater Reliability Testing (IRRT) Redesign, and much more.

Some of the key new features in this update include:

Improved workload balancing

Expected admission functionality to pre-assign empty beds

Overviews for budget, unit classification parameters and day of week

HL7 option to prevent transfers w/A08

Display and sorting improvements to patient selection screen and staffing windows

Additional IRRT reports

Added security

Strong customer relationships are vital to producing real results. Harris Healthcare values their client partner's support of meaningful innovation. This release comes after rigorous beta testing with trusted clients, such as Northeast Georgia Medical Center, and their valued feedback ensured this successful launch.

"The AcuityPlus 8.8 beta was a great success thanks in part to the determination and organization of the Harris Healthcare team. The entire project was well managed and assignments were made clear well in advance of deadlines. Having a visual timeline at the start of the project helped keep things in perspective and the weekly meetings drove the entire beta test forward. Having accountability and clear guides on what needed to be tested was critical to the success. Step by step process testing documents made testing simple to understand and complete. Here at Northeast Georgia Health System we look forward to partnering again in the future as Harris Healthcare and their team continue to provide a cutting-edge tool to manage acuity and staffing in real-time," says Walker Schlundt, BSN, RN, EMHP, Interim Nurse Manager: Virtual Monitoring Unit & Medical Observers, Acuity & Productivity Coordinator at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.

Jeremy Trabucco, Executive Vice President of Harris Healthcare's Clinical Solutions Business Unit (that manages AcuityPlus) empowered the AcuityPlus team throughout this project, adding, "We are excited about this release and the new functionality available to our customers. Innovation is central to the Harris Healthcare culture, as a long-standing offering that improves the bottom line, AcuityPlus is also a critical solution for streamlining nursing efficiencies, increasing staff satisfaction, and accelerating patient care."

As a complete release, current customers can take advantage of v 8.8 right away by reaching out to Harris Healthcare via the Customer Portal. For more information on AcuityPlus and how it can benefit your organization, please visit: https://www.harrishealthcare.com/our-solutions/acuity-based-staffing/

About the AcuityPlus Solution:

AcuityPlus provides evidence-based methodologies to determine the quantity of care (acuity) and type of care (complexity) required for each patient. A formal research process is conducted on a regular basis, with interim projects as needed to maintain the validity and transportability of each methodology – a unique feature in the industry, available only through Harris Healthcare.

ABOUT HARRIS HEALTHCARE:

With a 30-year history as a healthcare software provider, Harris Healthcare delivers a fully-integrated solution set to hospitals and clinics throughout the United States, Canada, Europe and the Middle East. We streamline processes, increase productivity, enhance business operations and drive positive clinical outcomes. Visit harrishealthcare.com for more details.

