Harris Healthcare Group Acquires Uniphy Health to Extend Its Suite of Clinical Solutions

HERNDON, Va., May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Uniphy Health Systems LLC, a highly-rated clinical communication and collaboration platform, has been acquired by Harris Computer Systems ("Harris") through its Healthcare group. The acquisition of Uniphy Health extends the suite of solutions for the Harris Healthcare group, a member of the HIMSS Informatics 100.

The Harris Healthcare group's clinical information solutions improve patient outcomes for hundreds of healthcare systems nationwide. With the Uniphy Health Communications Platform, Harris can now offer its clients new ways to improve care coordination, physician and patient engagement. Uniphy Health's highly-adopted mobile and desktop apps reach over 90,000 clinicians at leading healthcare providers such as Hackensack Meridian Health, UNC Health Care, Catholic Health Services of Long Island and BayCare. The solutions have at been deployed across hundreds of healthcare facilities and are EHR agnostic.

"We have worked with Harris Healthcare and Uniphy Health for over 10 years and they both have been fantastic partners. I am delighted by this news," says Dr. Wayne Fellmeth, Hunterdon Healthcare's CMIO. "We integrated the Uniphy Health and Harris QCPR (EHR) three years ago. It was easily implemented and this has been delivering positive outcomes for our patients."

For Uniphy Health, this acquisition brings significant scale and focus. "I am thrilled by this acquisition. Our momentum has been accelerating as major healthcare systems have seen the unique benefits of our highly adaptable communications and collaboration platform," says Adam Turinas, co-founder of Uniphy Health. "As part of the Harris Healthcare family, Uniphy Health is positioned for continued success."

"Uniphy Health's mission critical solutions have demonstrated a unique ability to solve healthcare's complex communication challenges. The Uniphy Health clients have achieved impressive levels of user adoption. We are anxious to bring this solution to other healthcare systems looking improve patient outcomes and high-value performance metrics," said Santina Allen, Senior Executive Vice President for the Harris Healthcare group.

About Harris Computer Systems

Since 1976, Harris has focused on providing feature-rich and robust turnkey solutions to Public Sector, Schools, Utility, and Health Care agencies throughout North America. Harris' focus is on creating long-term relationships with its customers and ensuring that it meets the changing needs of its customers over time. Further information about Harris may be obtained from its website at www.harriscomputer.com and www.harrishealthcare.com.

About Uniphy Health

Uniphy Health provides clinical communication and collaboration solutions that are used in acute and post-acute care settings to help medical teams work more effectively and improve outcomes. To learn more about Uniphy Health or request a demo of the platform, please visit www.uniphyhealth.com.

