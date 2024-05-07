Harris Healthcare's Esrun Health and PatchRx Partner to Infuse "Last Mile of Care" Technology with Unparalleled Insights into Patient Medication Adherence

The combined remote care solutions empower providers to enhance care outcomes through individualized treatment, progress assessments, and early intervention.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. and TULSA, Okla., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Esrun Health , a division of Harris Healthcare that is redefining virtual care through innovative technologies and a customized model of remote care services, and PatchRx , the company revolutionizing patient care through its patented medication adherence technology, today announced a collaboration to give providers a more holistic view of remote patient care. Coupling Esrun's remote care ecosystem and PatchRx's innovative medication management technology and utilization data creates a unified care management suite of solutions and services that delivers crucial insight into a patient's receptiveness to prescribed therapy and medication adherence behaviors – empowering providers to improve treatment outcomes.

Poor medication adherence is blamed for up to 25 percent of hospitalizations and approximately 125,000 U.S. deaths annually . The risk of non-adherence is even more profound for patients with high-risk, chronic, and complex conditions. Yet most healthcare providers lack the data and tools needed to glean valuable insights into patients' compliance with prescribed medication therapy.

The Esrun Health-PatchRx collaboration closes this gap by giving providers a comprehensive view of patients' medication use. It brings together medication utilization data gathered by the patented PatchRx smart pill-bottle technology – featuring a unique cap that fits on the underside of any size pill bottle – and Esrun Health's suite of clinical services and solutions, including Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM), and Chronic Care Management (CCM) technologies.

"Since the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, we've seen widespread adoption of remote monitoring and care management technologies, enabling more patients to be treated outside of traditional clinical settings," said Andrew Aertker, co-founder and CEO of PatchRx, which is positioned to maintain its upward growth trajectory as the healthcare industry's shift to value-based and remote care models drives widespread adoption of its smart pill bottle technology.

"As more providers embrace remote care, the industry must move from an array of fragmented monitoring solutions to a more holistic model that combines remote monitoring technology and data analytics to guide more informed and timely care decisions. PatchRx is thrilled to collaborate with Esrun Health to deliver one of the industry's only end-to-end remote care solutions," he adds.

"Medication adherence is a life-or-death matter for millions of patients, and understanding their compliance patterns is critical for providers to evaluate the effectiveness of medication therapy and intervene when appropriate. Bringing together Esrun Health's chronic care management platform and clinical team with PatchRx's innovative data-driven medication management technology lets providers optimize treatment and care outcomes," said Scott Thomas, group leader of Harris Novum, a division of Harris Healthcare.

He adds: "Cutting-edge remote technology and deep data insights are powerful tools for extending care outside traditional settings and improving care access, quality, and outcomes. The synergies between Esrun Health and PatchRx made this a natural partnership to advance our shared commitment to delivering a complete continuum of data-driven remote care solutions and services to help providers make more informed and effective care decisions."

About Esrun Health

Esrun Health, formerly known as Harris Chronic Care Management, is on a mission to redefine remote care through a customized model of remote care services that blends Chronic Care Management (CCM), Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM), Remote Physiologic Monitoring (RPM), Behavioral Health Integration (BHI), and/or Transitional Care Management (TCM) for each client based on their specific practice needs. As part of Harris Healthcare, Esrun Health delivers a people-focused, small-company experience backed by the financial security of a large organization. For more information, visit www.EsrunHealth.com .

About PatchRx

PatchRx is revolutionizing patient care through its clinically backed medication adherence technology. The company's patented smart pill-bottle caps for generic prescription bottles, combined with its comprehensive software platform arms providers with the insight needed to assess a treatment's effectiveness, and to intervene early to prevent adverse outcomes. PatchRx has improved care outcomes for thousands of patients across the U.S., closing the gap between a patient's prescribed treatment and actual medication-taking behaviors.

Founded in 2018, PatchRx is on a mission to eliminate the adverse treatment outcomes and financial burden of medication non-adherence, empowering the more than 131 million prescription drug users in the U.S. to take control of their treatment journey. As the adoption of Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM), and Chronic Care Management (CCM) technologies continues to grow, the company is positioned for continued industry impact in 2024. To learn more, visit PatchRx.io .

