Harris OnPoint and Care Systems Partner to Improve Patient Outcomes through Superior Nursing Software Solutions

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y., May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Harris OnPoint business unit of Harris Computer has entered into a Distributor agreement with Care Systems. Under the agreement, Harris OnPoint will license CareWare, a scheduling software suite developed by Care Systems, which is complementary to AcuityPlus, Harris OnPoint's acuity-based nurse staffing solution.

Care Systems

Harris OnPoint is excited to expand their portfolio, allowing them to provide an all-encompassing vendor-agnostic solution to nursing departments, empowering them to provide excellent patient care, while effectively managing nursing staff, patient needs, and staying within their budget.

According to Karen Mellin, Executive Vice President, Harris OnPoint, "By partnering with Care Systems, we have strengthened our position as a leader in the clinical nursing software market space. With the addition of Care Systems scheduling software, we are in a better position to deliver an innovative and flexible software suite that allows hospitals to take their nursing departments to the next level."

Through this partnership, Care Systems looks forward to expanding the reach of CareWare into the acute hospital space.

"We are excited to partner with Harris OnPoint, a leader in their sector, and allow us to deliver superior flexible scheduling to more acute care hospitals – empowering their workforce and improving quality of care," says Dr. Anura deSilva, CEO & Founder, Care Systems. "For hospitals that choose to pair CareWare and AcuityPlus, they will have a best-of-class experience to manage nurse staffing while taking into account patient needs."

Harris OnPoint and Care Systems invite you to schedule a demonstration to learn more about their advanced clinical nursing software solutions and how when used together, AcuityPlus and CareWare provide a robust solution suite to nursing departments to help manage staff, patients, and cost.

ABOUT ACUITYPLUS



AcuityPlus, an acuity-based staffing solution of Harris OnPoint, provides the information needed (through evidence-based workload measurement methodologies) to make sound staffing, budgeting, and patient care decisions, helping to improve patient care and increase nurse satisfaction, while effectively managing cost.

ABOUT HARRIS ONPOINT



Harris OnPoint, a business unit of Harris Computer, delivers elite and innovative software solutions that solve real client problems in the ever-changing world of healthcare. Through our vendor-agnostic solutions, we use technology to bridge gaps in communication, workflows, connectivity, safety, and efficiency; helping healthcare organizations optimize their time for what's most important – patient care.

ABOUT CARE SYSTEMS



Since Care Systems' founding in 2003, Care Systems have been solving the complexities and challenges of optimizing staffing allocations in 24x7 Operations. Thanks to regular client feedback over the years, Care Systems has reached the pinnacle in automated staff scheduling systems as far back in 2008 and maintained this status as the most complete and flexible staff scheduling system there is -- rated #1 in capability by the American Hospital Association in 2008 and similarly in user-friendliness by the State of California in 2014. Care Systems never considers their work to be done – they are constantly looking for ways to enhance and improve their products to meet the changing needs of our customers.

