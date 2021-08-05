Harris Personal Injury Lawyers, Inc. Recovers $1.5 million for Madera County Client

Desperate to find a cure for his debilitating symptoms, Mr. Moody began an exhaustive course of treatment, consisting of orthopedic and pain management consultations, acupuncture, alpha-stim treatment, physical therapy, medications, injections, and a radiofrequency ablation procedure. Unfortunately, however, his symptoms persisted, and he was forced to undergo a left L5-S1 spinal decompression procedure. This procedure too failed to alleviate his pain.

Mr. Moody continues to struggle with his injuries. He was issued a permanent work restriction severely limiting his ability to work due to injuries and treatment. And his doctors recommend a spinal cord stimulator to relieve his chronic low back pain.

Harris Personal Injury Lawyers, Inc. aggressively fought for the defendant's cell phone records, which showed that she may have been on the phone at the time of the crash. This effort contributed to a higher settlement for the Plaintiff.

Harris Personal Injury Lawyers, Inc. tirelessly put pressure on the defense to secure a $1.5 million for their client.

SOURCE Harris Personal Injury Lawyers, Inc.

Related Links

harrispersonalinjury.com

