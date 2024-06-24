SAN FRANCISCO COUNTY, Calif., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ross McKissick of Harris Personal Injury Lawyers, Inc. recovers $1.8 million for client S.K. during litigation.

Harris Personal Injury Lawyers, Inc. Recovers $1.8 million for San Francisco County Client

Attorney Ross McKissick represented Plaintiff S.K., who was assisting the installation of security cameras at their work. While the Defendant operated a large tractor, S.K. was hit by the tractor tire as it rolled over their ankle and crushed their foot causing a severe fracture requiring immediate surgery. As a result, they suffered from a severe commutated fracture to their tibia, fibula, and suffered from complex regional pain syndrome, a serious and excruciating experience.

Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) is an intensive and emotionally draining experience. S.K. went through several surgeries, pain management consultations, physical therapy, and pain injections to combat the constant pain. Unfortunately, the pain persisted, and their doctors recommended consistent injections and a spinal cord stimulator.

S.K. will endure these effects for years to come. It will be a rigorous daily task to do simple things such as walking, changing clothes and exercise. Their life is forever changed from this injury.

After many depositions and heavy litigation, Harris Personal Injury Lawyers, Inc. effectively worked to establish not only the damages, injuries, and long-term effects, but most importantly hold accountable the parties that caused this harm. This effort contributed to a higher settlement for the Plaintiff.

Harris Personal Injury Lawyers, Inc. tirelessly put pressure on the defense to secure $1.8 million for their client.

