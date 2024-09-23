Harris Personal Injury Lawyers, Inc. Secures Three Top Spots on TopVerdict.com's "Number 1 Settlements in California in 2023" List

$6,000,000 Settlement

Attorneys: Brad Liggett and Evan Spano of Harris Personal Injury Lawyers

Case: Truck Driver v. Bicyclist

Ranked No. 1 in: Truck v. Bicycle Collision

Attorneys: and of Harris Personal Injury Lawyers Case: Ranked No. 1 in: $887,500 Settlement

Attorneys: Erich Tomkinson of Harris Personal Injury Lawyers

Case: Tetelman v. City of Los Angeles, et al.

Ranked No. 1 in: Skateboarding Accident

Attorneys: of Harris Personal Injury Lawyers Case: Ranked No. 1 in: $300,000 Settlement

Attorneys: Evan Spano of Harris Personal Injury Lawyers

Case: Hernandez v. Fones

Ranked No. 1 in: Bicycle v. Pedestrian Collision

Harris Personal Injury Lawyers, Inc. remains committed to fighting for the rights of injury victims across California. With a history of success in personal injury litigation, the firm's attorneys have collectively won over $800,000,000 in settlements and verdicts for injured individuals.

For more information about these cases or Harris Personal Injury Lawyers, Inc., visit www.harrispersonalinjury.com .

About Harris Personal Injury Lawyers, Inc.



Harris Personal Injury Lawyers, Inc. is a premier personal injury law firm dedicated to representing individuals and families who have been injured due to negligence. With offices across California, the firm has built a reputation for securing favorable outcomes for its clients, recovering over $800,000,000 in compensation for injury victims.

