Harris Personal Injury Lawyers, Inc. Secures Three Top Spots on TopVerdict.com's "Number 1 Settlements in California in 2023" List

- $6,000,000 Settlement
Attorneys: Brad Liggett and Evan Spano of Harris Personal Injury Lawyers
Case: Truck Driver v. Bicyclist
Ranked No. 1 in: Truck v. Bicycle Collision
- $887,500 Settlement
Attorneys: Erich Tomkinson of Harris Personal Injury Lawyers
Case: Tetelman v. City of Los Angeles, et al.
Ranked No. 1 in: Skateboarding Accident
- $300,000 Settlement
Attorneys: Evan Spano of Harris Personal Injury Lawyers
Case: Hernandez v. Fones
Ranked No. 1 in: Bicycle v. Pedestrian Collision
Harris Personal Injury Lawyers, Inc. remains committed to fighting for the rights of injury victims across California. With a history of success in personal injury litigation, the firm's attorneys have collectively won over $800,000,000 in settlements and verdicts for injured individuals.
For more information about these cases or Harris Personal Injury Lawyers, Inc., visit www.harrispersonalinjury.com.
About Harris Personal Injury Lawyers, Inc.
Harris Personal Injury Lawyers, Inc. is a premier personal injury law firm dedicated to representing individuals and families who have been injured due to negligence. With offices across California, the firm has built a reputation for securing favorable outcomes for its clients, recovering over $800,000,000 in compensation for injury victims.
