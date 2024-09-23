Harris Personal Injury Lawyers, Inc. Secures Three Top Spots on TopVerdict.com's "Number 1 Settlements in California in 2023" List

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harris Personal Injury Lawyers, Inc. is proud to announce its recognition in the "Number 1 Settlements in California in 2023" by Top Verdict, securing three coveted spots for landmark case victories. This achievement reflects the firm's dedication to providing injured persons and their families with the same high-quality legal representation that large insurance companies receive.

The notable cases include:

  • $6,000,000 Settlement
    Attorneys: Brad Liggett and Evan Spano of Harris Personal Injury Lawyers
    Case: Truck Driver v. Bicyclist
    Ranked No. 1 in: Truck v. Bicycle Collision
  • $887,500 Settlement
    Attorneys: Erich Tomkinson of Harris Personal Injury Lawyers
    Case: Tetelman v. City of Los Angeles, et al.
    Ranked No. 1 in: Skateboarding Accident
  • $300,000 Settlement
    Attorneys: Evan Spano of Harris Personal Injury Lawyers
    Case: Hernandez v. Fones
    Ranked No. 1 in: Bicycle v. Pedestrian Collision

Harris Personal Injury Lawyers, Inc. remains committed to fighting for the rights of injury victims across California. With a history of success in personal injury litigation, the firm's attorneys have collectively won over $800,000,000 in settlements and verdicts for injured individuals.

For more information about these cases or Harris Personal Injury Lawyers, Inc., visit www.harrispersonalinjury.com.

About Harris Personal Injury Lawyers, Inc.

Harris Personal Injury Lawyers, Inc. is a premier personal injury law firm dedicated to representing individuals and families who have been injured due to negligence. With offices across California, the firm has built a reputation for securing favorable outcomes for its clients, recovering over $800,000,000 in compensation for injury victims.

SOURCE Harris Personal Injury Lawyers, Inc.

