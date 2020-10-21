Harris Personal Injury Lawyers, Inc. Wins $1.015 Million Settlement for Client

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In October of 2019, Plaintiff Thomas Burke suffered severe injuries to his head, spine, and ankle while riding his bicycle after being stuck by a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck, driven by Ian Christensen, in San Diego, California.

Christensen reports to have taken his eyes off the road to retrieve an item fallen on his passenger side floorboards when he stuck Burke from behind. Christensen applied his breaks at the impact point and stopped the vehicle. 911 was called by Christensen and several witnesses. Burke was unconscious at the scene and taken to UCSD Hospital. Burke's injuries proved fatal and he passed away five days later.

Based on the investigation, Christensen was deemed responsible for Burke's injuries and ultimate death. According to the police report, Christensen was driving too fast for the condition of the slow-moving bicycle he shared the road with and should not have taken his eyes off the road.

Burke and his family are represented by attorney Derek Waldron of Harris Personal Injury Lawyers, Inc. in San Diego.

Harris Personal Injury Lawyers, Inc. won a $1,015,000 settlement for Burke's family in this case.

Harris Personal Injury Lawyers, Inc. represents people injured in car accidents, dog bites, motorcycle accidents and other incidents caused by the negligence of others.

SOURCE Harris Personal Injury Lawyers, Inc.

Related Links

harrispersonalinjury.com

