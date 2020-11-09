Harris Personal Injury Lawyers, Inc. Wins $1.1 Million Settlement for Santa Barbara County Client

ORCUTT, Calif., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Harris Personal Injury Lawyers, Inc. has recovered maximum policy limits claiming $1,100,000 for their client, Berra.

Berra was injured while walking to his car in a grocery store parking lot in Orcutt, CA lot when Kneer made an unsafe turn causing extensive injuries to Berra who was airlifted to the hospital after the collision. Witnesses noted Kneer was not looking in the direction she was steering her vehicle. Berra faced an extensive list of injuries including traumatic brain injury and fractures to his skull and rib.

Being of advanced age, Berra faces extreme challenges in his recovery and will continue to need future medical treatment for his injuries. The monies recovered are expected to cover the additional cost of living for Berra and his wife who can no longer live independently on their own as they had prior to the accident.

Berra is represented by Attorney Jared Salter of Harris Personal Injury Lawyers, Inc. in San Luis Obispo, CA.

If you or a loved one have been injured in a car accident caused by a dangerous or negligent driver on the Central Coast or any of the nearby communities in California, contact the qualified and proven team at Harris Personal Injury Lawyers, Inc. at 1.800.GO.HARRIS for a free case consultation today.

SOURCE Harris Personal Injury Lawyers, Inc.

Related Links

harrispersonalinjury.com

