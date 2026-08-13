Harris Teeter and Titan Farms Celebrate 13th Annual Peaches with a Purpose Campaign

Fresh South Carolina peaches help fight hunger across the Carolinas through annual donation to Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina.

MATTHEWS, N.C., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Harris Teeter and Titan Farms are celebrating the 13th year of their Peaches with a Purpose campaign, a longstanding partnership dedicated to increasing access to fresh, nutritious food for families facing hunger. This year, the organizations will donate 37,800 pounds of fresh peaches to Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina for distribution across the communities it serves. Since the campaign began in 2013, Titan Farms has donated an average of 35,000 pounds of peaches annually, helping provide fresh produce to neighbors in need throughout the region.

Harris Teeter and Titan Farms Celebrate Annual Peaches with a Purpose Campaign

"We're proud to continue this meaningful partnership with Titan Farms and Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina," said Danna Robinson, director of corporate affairs and customer relations for Harris Teeter. "Access to fresh produce remains a significant need for many families. Through Peaches with a Purpose, we're able to help provide nutritious food while supporting the communities we call home."

In August, Salem Transportation will once again donate its time and transportation services to deliver Titan Farms peaches from South Carolina to Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina. Their continued support helps ensure thousands of pounds of fresh fruit reach families across the region.

"For more than a decade, our partnership with Harris Teeter has allowed us to transform simple grocery purchases into genuine community impact," said Chalmers Carr, CEO of Titan Farms. "Fresh produce forms the foundation of healthy nutrition in food bank programs, and we're proud to provide our neighbors with the same high-quality, delicious peaches that grace family tables across the region. This campaign represents our shared commitment to ensuring no family goes without access to fresh, nutritious food."

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ABOUT HARRIS TEETER

For more than 65 years, Harris Teeter, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), has enriched lives – one meal, one family, one associate, and one community at a time. Headquartered in Matthews, North Carolina, Harris Teeter employs 36,000 valued associates across more than 250 stores and 85 fuel centers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, Delaware, Florida, and the District of Columbia.

ABOUT TITAN FARMS

Founded in 1999 by Chalmers and Lori Anne Carr, Titan Farms has grown into one of the nation's leading growers, packers, and shippers of fresh peaches and vegetables. Committed to delivering exceptional quality, the company maintains rigorous standards to ensure its produce consistently reflects freshness and excellence. Today, Titan Farms stands as the largest peach grower on the East Coast, with more than 6,200 acres of peaches, along with 250 acres of bell peppers and 350 acres of broccoli. The family-run operation's continued growth is strengthened by a seasoned workforce, with many long-tenured employees serving as a cornerstone of Titan Farms' success.

SOURCE Harris Teeter