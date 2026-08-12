Harris Teeter Presents 35th Annual Chef's Best Fundraiser Benefiting Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina

Featuring eight-time James Beard Award-winning Chef Tom Colicchio

MATTHEWS, N.C., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Harris Teeter is proud to announce the return of its signature Chef's Best fundraiser, supporting Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina in their mission to end hunger. This year's event promises an unforgettable evening featuring cuisine crafted by acclaimed chef, restaurateur, author, television personality, and advocate Tom Colicchio. Guests will enjoy an exceptional culinary experience alongside live entertainment, auctions and raffles.

Chef's Best 2026 Poster

Chef's Best is the largest single-day fundraising event supporting Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina, and Harris Teeter is proud to bring together our vendor partners in support of this mission. Thanks to their generosity, Harris Teeter raised over $621,000 at the 2025 event, helping provide critical meals and resources to neighbors facing food insecurity.

Every dollar raised through Chef's Best directly supports Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina's mission to eliminate hunger throughout 24 counties across North Carolina and South Carolina. In fiscal year 2025-2026, the Food Bank distributed over 93 million pounds of food, with over 60% of their annual distribution being fresh produce, meat, and dairy.

"Food insecurity affects too many families in our region, and events like Chef's Best demonstrate the power of our community coming together to make a difference," said Danna Robinson, director of corporate affairs and customer relations at Harris Teeter. "We're grateful for our longstanding partnership with Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina and for the incredible support of our vendors, customers and community partners. Together, we are helping provide critical resources to our neighbors facing hunger."

This year's featured chef, Tom Colicchio, is an eight-time James Beard Award-winning chef, restaurateur, author and television personality. He is the owner of Crafted Hospitality, whose restaurant portfolio includes Craft, Craftsteak, Temple Court, Vallata and Small Batch. Colicchio made his mark in New York City's culinary scene before opening the renowned Craft in 2001 and has since become one of the most influential voices in the food industry.

In addition to his culinary achievements, Colicchio is widely recognized as the head judge and executive producer of Bravo's Emmy Award-winning series Top Chef. A passionate advocate for food access and hunger relief, he executive produced the acclaimed documentary A Place at the Table, which explores food insecurity in America. His commitment to creating a more equitable food system has led him to work alongside policymakers and advocacy organizations focused on improving access to nutritious food for families across the country.

For more information, visit chefsbestcharlotte.org.

ABOUT HARRIS TEETER

For more than 60 years, Harris Teeter, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), has enriched lives – one meal, one family, one associate, and one community at a time. Headquartered in Matthews, North Carolina, Harris Teeter employs 36,000 valued associates across more than 250 stores and 85 fuel centers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, Delaware, Florida, and the District of Columbia.

SOURCE Harris Teeter