Harris Teeter Launches New Prescription Delivery Options

MATTHEWS, N.C., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Harris Teeter announced today that customers can now receive prescriptions and groceries together powered by Instacart, expanding its delivery services to offer more convenient ways to receive eligible prescriptions.

With this new delivery option, customers can have prescriptions delivered combined with a grocery order and delivered right to their door. Available through the Harris Teeter app and online, the service gives customers added flexibility to take care of their health and grocery needs at the same time.

Harris Teeter storefront

"Combining pharmacy services into the everyday shopping experience makes it possible for more families to manage their health in a convenient and efficient way," said Lindsay Cappoziello, senior director of health and wellness for Harris Teeter. "This launch offers more delivery options for certain prescriptions filled by the same Harris Teeter pharmacy teams that customers know and trust."

Customers can place their orders online or through the Harris Teeter app, making it easier to access fresh food, everyday essentials and eligible prescriptions* in one seamless experience.

The new delivery option reinforces Harris Teeter's commitment to meeting customers where they are – in store, online or at home – with convenient access to the food and eligible prescriptions they need.

*Prescription delivery requires enrollment in 'My Prescriptions' and Online Pay. Prescription delivery eligibility may vary by medication type, delivery address type, or local regulations. Age restrictions and other restrictions and exclusions apply. See Pharmacy for details.

For more information, visit harristeeter.com and stay connected on Instagram and Facebook.

About Harris Teeter

For more than 65 years, Harris Teeter, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), has enriched lives – one meal, one family, one associate, and one community at a time. Headquartered in Matthews, North Carolina, Harris Teeter employs 36,000 valued associates across more than 250 stores and 85 fuel centers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, Delaware, Florida, and the District of Columbia.

SOURCE Harris Teeter