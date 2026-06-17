Harris Teeter Helps Customers Fuel Summer Travel with 4X Fuel Points Every Friday

Customers can earn 4X points on Fridays, providing extra savings for road trips, vacations, and everyday driving.

MATTHEWS, N.C., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Harris Teeter is helping customers make the most of their summer plans with a season-long savings opportunity: 4X Fuel Points every Friday throughout the summer.

From June through August, shoppers can earn 4X fuel rewards simply by shopping at Harris Teeter on Fridays – turning everyday grocery trips into meaningful savings at the pump.

Harris Teeter storefront Harris Teeter Fuel Center

Fuel Points are part of Harris Teeter's VIC loyalty program, allowing customers to earn rewards on qualifying purchases and redeem them for fuel discounts at Harris Teeter Fuel Centers and participating BP and Amoco stations.

To earn 4X Points, customers simply need to clip the digital coupon on their Harris Teeter app or on harristeeter.com and use their VIC card at checkout.

"Summer is a time for road trips, vacations and spending time with family and friends," said Danna Robinson, director of corporate affairs and customer relations. "With 4X Fuel Points every Friday, we're giving our customers an easy way to make their money go further —saving on fuel while they shop for everything they need to enjoy the season."

How Harris Teeter Fuel Points Work

Earn as you shop: Customers earn 1 Fuel Point for every $1 spent on eligible purchases using their VIC card

Customers earn on eligible purchases using their VIC card Multiply savings on Fridays: With the 4X promotion, customers can accelerate their rewards even faster on summer Fridays and earn 4 Fuel Points for every $1 spent

With the 4X promotion, customers can accelerate their rewards even faster on summer Fridays and earn 4 Fuel Points for every $1 spent Save at the pump: Every 100 Fuel Points = 10¢ off per gallon, with savings that can be redeemed for up to $1.00 off per gallon in a single fill-up

Every 100 Fuel Points = 10¢ off per gallon, with savings that can be redeemed for up to $1.00 off per gallon in a single fill-up Flexible redemption: Fuel Points can be used at Harris Teeter Fuel Centers and participating BP and Amoco locations, on up to 35 gallons per transaction

These rewards make it easy for customers to offset one of the biggest summer expenses – fuel – simply by doing their regular grocery shopping.

Fuel Points are tracked on receipts, online, or in the app.

Fuel Point Fridays stack with Harris Teeter's everyday savings — including BOGO deals and personalized VIC offers — for even more value all summer long.

For more information, visit harristeeter.com and stay connected on Instagram and Facebook.

About Harris Teeter

For more than 60 years, Harris Teeter, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), has enriched lives – one meal, one family, one associate, and one community at a time. Headquartered in Matthews, North Carolina, Harris Teeter employs 36,000 valued associates across more than 250 stores and 85 fuel centers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, Delaware, Florida, and the District of Columbia.

SOURCE Harris Teeter