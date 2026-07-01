Harris Teeter Launches Together in Education Round Up Campaign

Campaign to benefit education nonprofits Classroom Central, The Salvation Army, Communities In Schools and the Alliance for a Healthier Generation

MATTHEWS, N.C., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Harris Teeter will kick off its new round up campaign, Together in Education (TIE), on July 1 to direct funds to nonprofit organizations that support the needs of educators and students in communities across the Southeast.

Together in Education Round Up

The Together in Education campaign will benefit Classroom Central (Charlotte-area stores only), The Salvation Army, Communities In Schools and the Alliance for a Healthier Generation. Harris Teeter customers can contribute to the campaign by rounding up their transactions to the nearest whole dollar at checkout from July 1 through Sept. 29 at all Harris Teeter locations. The Together in Education campaign in 2025 raised more than $1 million for the same non-profit organizations.

"Since 1998, Harris Teeter has contributed more than $34 million through our Together in Education programs," said Danna Robinson, director of corporate affairs and customer relations for Harris Teeter. "This round up campaign furthers our commitment to education by providing an opportunity for customers to support their local teachers, students, schools and after-school programs."

Funds collected will be distributed among the nonprofit partners, with 100% of the proceeds staying within the local community where the donation is made. Donations will be used for after-school programs and wellness initiatives, along with providing classroom supplies and educational resources to directly benefit educators and children. Funds raised for The Salvation Army will specifically support after-school programs.

The Salvation Army's Red Shield Youth Centers host The Salvation Army's high-quality after-school programs for children and youth of all ages. These programs provide direct assistance with homework and offer children the opportunity to learn athletic skills, advance literacy and study skills, as well as develop healthy friendships at no-fee or low-cost.

host The Salvation Army's high-quality after-school programs for children and youth of all ages. These programs provide direct assistance with homework and offer children the opportunity to learn athletic skills, advance literacy and study skills, as well as develop healthy friendships at no-fee or low-cost. Communities In Schools works to surround students with a community of support, empowering them to stay in school and achieve in life. Utilizing an evidence-based approach, the organization provides support that best meets the needs of the school, including those of individual students.

works to surround students with a community of support, empowering them to stay in school and achieve in life. Utilizing an evidence-based approach, the organization provides support that best meets the needs of the school, including those of individual students. Alliance for a Healthier Generation works across schools, youth-serving organizations, businesses, communities and families to promote healthy environments so young people can achieve lifelong good health. The organization envisions a world where every mind, every body, and every young person is healthy and ready to succeed.

works across schools, youth-serving organizations, businesses, communities and families to promote healthy environments so young people can achieve lifelong good health. The organization envisions a world where every mind, every body, and every young person is healthy and ready to succeed. Classroom Central fosters equity in education by providing teachers and students with the free resources they need to succeed. Classroom Central empowers teachers and students in more than 200 schools across six Charlotte-area school districts, providing supplies and resources through their Free Store, Mobile Free Store and several other community-supported programs.

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ABOUT HARRIS TEETER

For more than 60 years, Harris Teeter, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), has enriched lives – one meal, one family, one associate, and one community at a time. Headquartered in Matthews, North Carolina, Harris Teeter employs 36,000 valued associates across more than 250 stores and 85 fuel centers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, Delaware, Florida and the District of Columbia.

SOURCE Harris Teeter