Harris Teeter Introduces "Aisle Adventures," A New Discovery-Driven Shopping Experience

This initiative invites shoppers to explore unexpected finds across every aisle

MATTHEWS, N.C., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Harris Teeter today announced the upcoming launch of Aisle Adventures, an innovative new initiative designed to transform everyday grocery shopping into a journey of discovery.

Aisle Adventures brings the excitement of discovering new, seasonal and trending items to life through engaging content and in-store inspiration. The program will spotlight a broad range of products across departments encouraging customers to discover items that will soon be on their everyday shopping lists.

Product features through Aisle Adventures will be brought to life across social media, influencer partnerships and customer participation. New "adventures" will be shared multiple times each month, creating a steady stream of shopping inspiration while encouraging customers to share their own finds and experiences.

To kick off the campaign, Harris Teeter has partnered with the widely recognized digital content creators, The Holderness Family, who will debut original content capturing the fun, energy and "treasure hunt" feeling at the heart of Aisle Adventures.

"This initiative celebrates the joy of discovery that makes shopping at Harris Teeter unique," said Danna Robinson, director of corporate affairs and customer relations. "With Aisle Adventures, we're giving our customers fresh inspiration every time they walk through our doors or engage with us online."

Aisle Adventures is scheduled to officially launch June 15, 2026, across Harris Teeter's digital and social channels.

What to Expect from Aisle Adventures

Ongoing discovery content: Fresh highlights of new, seasonal and trending products shared multiple times each month





Fresh highlights of new, seasonal and trending products shared multiple times each month Influencer-led storytelling: Engaging, original content from creators like The Holderness Family





Engaging, original content from creators like The Holderness Family Customer participation: Harris Teeter invites customers to share on social media what they find on their own "Aisle Adventures" by tagging @harristeeter and using the hashtag #AisleAdventures.





Harris Teeter invites customers to share on social media what they find on their own "Aisle Adventures" by tagging @harristeeter and using the hashtag #AisleAdventures. Broad assortment spotlight: Rotating features across multiple categories, bringing attention to variety and innovation throughout the store

About Harris Teeter

For more than 60 years, Harris Teeter, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), has enriched lives – one meal, one family, one associate, and one community at a time. Headquartered in Matthews, North Carolina, Harris Teeter employs 36,000 valued associates across more than 250 stores and 85 fuel centers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, Delaware, Florida, and the District of Columbia.

SOURCE Harris Teeter