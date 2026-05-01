Harris Teeter Offers GLP-1 Medications, Nutrition Support and Cost-Saving Options

Harris Teeter supports customers navigate weight management more affordably and comfortably with nutrition support, pharmacy expertise and fresh, quality foods.

MATTHEWS, N.C., May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Harris Teeter customers can now find expanded GLP-1 offerings and other weight management medications at Harris Teeter Pharmacies across markets, supporting customers with convenient, connected access to pharmacy offerings and nutrition support at a great value.

Harris Teeter storefront

"Access to effective weight management support shouldn't be complicated or cost-prohibitive," said Lindsay Capozzziello, director of health and wellness at Harris Teeter. "At Harris Teeter, we're committed to meeting customers where they are, with knowledgeable pharmacy teams, registered dietitians and fresh, nourishing foods that support the whole journey."

Harris Teeter offers affordable medication options and professional guidance from our pharmacists and registered dietitians. Prescriptions from any provider can be filled at Harris Teeter, where customers have easy access to:

Cost navigation support to identify manufacturer savings programs and other cash pay options, helping customers save money

to identify manufacturer savings programs and other cash pay options, helping customers save money Pharmacist counseling on weight loss medications, including how they work, what to expect and how to manage potential side effects

on weight loss medications, including how they work, what to expect and how to manage potential side effects Nutrition support , from dietitian consultations to fresh, protein and fiber-rich food offerings in-store

, from dietitian consultations to fresh, protein and fiber-rich food offerings in-store Over-the-counter health products, such as protein powders, fiber supplements and select vitamins, that may help address common nutrition gaps when used in coordination with a healthcare professional

such as protein powders, fiber supplements and select vitamins, that may help address common nutrition gaps when used in coordination with a healthcare professional FoodHealthScores in the OptUP ® program, to easily identify products that align with balanced eating goals

Harris Teeter honors manufacturer-sponsored programs, including Lilly's KwikPen Self-Pay Savings Card for Zepbound®, according to each program's eligibility requirements and terms and conditions. For eligible patients, these programs may help lower out-of-pocket costs. This marks the first time self-pay patients may be eligible for Lilly's savings program for this product at all pharmacy locations with an Rx.

*Zepbound® KwikPen and many other weight management drugs are prescription medications. A valid prescription from a licensed healthcare provider is required. Availability and eligibility for savings programs may vary.

About Harris Teeter

For more than 60 years, Harris Teeter, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), has enriched lives – one meal, one family, one associate, and one community at a time. Headquartered in Matthews, North Carolina, Harris Teeter employs 36,000 valued associates across more than 250 stores and 85 fuel centers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, Delaware, Florida, and the District of Columbia.

SOURCE Harris Teeter